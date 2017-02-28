Dragons scorch Modesto Christian girls in Division II semifinal

The Modesto Christian High girls basketball team kept Sacramento senior Sasha Brown in check, accomplishing its primary goal.
It was the less heralded and much younger Dragons that couldn’t be stopped in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal at the University of the Pacific.
Sophomore Andriana Avent scored all 26 of her points over the final three quarters as No. 3 Sacramento punched its ticket into Friday’s final with a 59-43 victory over No. 2 Modesto Christian.
The Dragons (22-8) will play the winner of No. 1 Vanden-No. 4 Elk Grove for the blue banner.
The Crusaders (22-5), meanwhile, exit the section playoffs stunned and empty-handed for the second consecutive year. Last season, Modesto Christian was knocked out of the Division I tournament in the second round by then-national No. 1 St. Mary’s of Stockton.
That was a game the Crusaders weren’t expected to win.
Not so on Tuesday.
Modesto Christian led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, but went inexplicably cold for more than five minutes, opening the door for the Dragons.
“That’s my fault,” Modesto Christian coach Robb Spencer said. “I started subbing. I was worried about foul trouble and the second half. I should have stayed with that group that got us the lead.”
Fueled by 10 underclassmen, Sacramento’s seized its opportunity.
Three players scored in double figures, led by Avent, as smooth with the ball in her hand as she is from the 3-point line. Sophomores Anna Blount had 10 points and eight rebounds and RyAnne Walters finished with 12 points.
Brown had just two points in 18 minutes.
Avent and Walters combined for six 3-pointers, three more than Modesto Christian had as a team.
Spencer praised the Dragons’ balance and depth.
“There was nobody great,” he said. “Everybody could play. They’re a lot like us, but we picked the wrong game to play our worst game.”
The Crusaders went scoreless for 5 minutes, 30 seconds, a cold spell that spanned the second and third quarters.
In short order, the Crusaders lost their momentum, the lead, and finally the game.
With Avent at the wheel, the Dragon went on a 32-4 spin. Avent knocked down three 3-pointers during the flurry as Sacramento threatened to lap the Crusaders.
All is not lost for Modesto Christian, which has qualified for the CIF State Regional Tournament. The tournament begins March 8 with first-round games at home sites.
Spencer doesn’t believe his team will see another home game, not after Tuesday’s effort.
“There are no more second chances,” he said. “We just made life really difficult for ourselves. We got a long road ahead of us.”
The nightmare was real.
Modesto Christian, just two weeks removed from a thrilling overtime loss to No. 1 Vanden, was hardly a match for the Metropolitan co-champions.
The Crusaders turned the ball over 25 times, shot just 27.1 percent from the floor and 58.3 from the free-throw line.
Nicole Warwick had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Rachel Smith finished with eight points. D’aja Bryant had seven points and seven rebounds.
Meagan Warwick had 11 rebounds, but was held to six points.
“If you can’t score, that’s a problem,” Spencer said.
Both teams struggled from the floor in the first quarter, but Casandra White’s hustle helped the Crusaders to the early advantage.
White scored the game’s first points on a fastbreak, and then returned the favor with a bounce pass to Smith to make it 4-2.
An all-Modesto Metro Conference second-team selection, White had six points and three rebounds in the opening eight minutes, including a putback to make it 12-6.
On the play, White flew through the lane, snatching the ball from a Dragons player.
Sacramento was out of sorts, offensively. After a stepback jumper by Walters on their first shot, the Dragons were just 2 for their next 16 and 0 for 6 from beyond the arc.
There was no panic, though, even as the Crusaders led by double-digits midway through the second quarter.
Nicole Warwick and Smith connected on 3-pointers to make it 26-16 with 2:11 left in the half, but the Dragons rallied as Spencer went to his bench. Blount found space down low for four quick points and Ali Edwards threaded a 3 to cap a 9-0 charge.
Sacramento forced four turnovers in the final two minutes and had a chance to steal the lead in the final seconds with Serina McMillan’s 3.
The shot at the buzzer missed, but the tone was set.
Sacramento shot 62.5 percent in the third quarter and led by as many as 23 points in the second half.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
