Season-opening magic: Central Catholic’s Ward scores hole-in-one

For someone who had just made his first hole-in-one, Central Catholic junior Tyler Ward reacted with surprising restraint.
Ward merely slapped hands with his playing partners and carried on Monday, moments after his 6-iron shot disappeared into the cup at Del Rio Country Club’s 173-yard par-3 17th (No. 8 on the Bluff nine).
The ace accented the fifth annual Central Catholic Del Rio Invitational, the showcase event to start the high school golf season.
Ward’s reserve probably came from knowing the consequences – that he now must buy frosties for the team.
“I hope my dad will pay for it,” he said.
Ward’s perfection, a well-struck knockdown shot, pierced through swirling wind. It hit about a foot behind the flagstick and sucked back into the cup.
“At first, I didn’t think it went in, so I was kind of shocked,” he said. “I looked around, and it did go in.”
Such measured emotion served Ward well. He opened his day by hooking his tee shot out-of-bounds for a triple-bogey. Many teen-agers, among others, would have unraveled with such a start, but Ward regrouped. His even par 72, matched by Gregori senior Christopher Ebster, was topped by only two players in the 15-school field of 89.
“I told myself I had 17 holes left,” he said.
The tournament always hints at what will happen in the upcoming months. Two facts quickly surfaced: Central Catholic, the host team, boasts hard-to-beat experience; and Gregori points toward a third straight Modesto Metro Conference title.
The wind kept swirling so I didn’t know which club to choose. I had a 5, 6 and a 7-iron out. I ended up going with the 6, just trying to punch it.
Tyler Ward
Ebster, a three-time state qualifier who will continue his career at UNLV, played three years ago for the Central Catholic team that advanced to state. He has enjoyed his time with the Jaguars.
“We’re going to surprise some people,” Ebster said after his up-and-down day. “We’re looking pretty good.”
Central Catholic, besides Ward, boasts experience in seniors Michael Kelley (73), Nick O’Brien, Bryce Wade and Matt Brooks.
“We’re pretty solid at the top,” said coach Matt Yonker, whose Raiders graduated only Matt Robinson (UC Davis). “It’s a great group of kids. They make it pretty easy on me.”
Archbishop Mitty senior Matt Loyd birdied five holes en route to a 3-under 69 for medalist honors, two better than runner-up Noah Woolsey, a senior from Amador Valley.
Mitty captured the team title. Its 378 strokes topped Amador Valley by three and third-place Foothill by 13.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
Comments