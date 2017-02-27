Modesto Christian girls inherit coach Spencer’s love for defense

As a player, Modesto Christian High girls basketball coach Robb Spencer prided himself on defense.
“So many things can happen in a game,” said Spencer, who played at James Logan High, DeAnza College and Stanislaus State, “but that’s the hardest part – defending. The rest of the game is pretty easy.”
Spencer has transferred those same principles onto his team, which will need its best defensive performance of the season to continue its march toward an eighth Sac-Joaquin Section title.
The No. 2 Crusaders (24-4) take on Sasha Brown and No. 3 Sacramento (21-8) in the semifinal round of the Division II tournament on Tuesday at the University of the Pacific.
The game will tip at 3 p.m. The winner advances to Friday’s final at 6 p.m. at Pacific.
Brown is a 5-foot-9 senior guard that can do it all. She can shoot, handle the ball and create problems for the defense with her size and athleticism.
“That’s how they go,” Spencer said. “She dictates everything.”
She’ll have some help.
Captains Serina McMillan, Rebekah Brown and RyAnna Walters will also handle the ball for the Dragons, the Metropolitan Conference co-champions.
“They’re here for a reason,” Spencer said. “They got other players. It’s not just the one kid.”
Spencer draws a lot of parallels between his team and Sacramento, which means the little things – such as execution, rebounding and, yes, defense – could be difference between a win or a loss.
“They might be a lot like us, where nobody is far and away, hands down way better than everybody else,” said Spencer, who had five players score in double figures during Thursday’s quarterfinal victory over Whitney.
“They’re a team ... they’re a collective.”
Modesto Metro Conference co-MVPs and twin sisters Meagan and Nicole Warwick will likely take turns guarding Brown.
The Warwicks were the top defenders in the MMC, finishing Nos. 1 and 2 in steals.
Meagan led the way with 5.3 steals and finished second in rebounding at 6.4. Nicole averaged 3.5 steals and 5.8 rebounds.
As a team, Modesto Christian is collecting nearly 18 steals per game and limiting the opposition to 35 points.
“They are our best defenders,” Spencer said of the Warwick twins, “and they love taking a job, too. But that’s my whole team. I don’t have anyone shying away from playing defense.”
Four years ago, the nucleus of today’s Crusaders reached the mountaintop, winning a Trans-Valley League title, and Division III section, regional and CIF State championships.
Getting back to that perch, however, has been tricky. Last season, the Crusaders failed to make a section final for the first time in a decade. Modesto Christian was bounced from the Division I tournament in the second round by St. Mary’s.
That loss has served as motivation for a decorated senior class thirsting for titles.
Sacramento is chasing its own carrot. The Dragons blew a lead to Antelope in the semifinal round of last year’s Division II tournament, eventually losing 68-60.
Antelope lost to Vanden in the final.
Vanden (24-5) is back atop the D-II bracket as the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 Elk Grove (24-5) at 4:45.
“This ‘Final Four,’ we’re not overlooking anybody. It’s the best of the best,” Spencer said. “It doesn’t matter who we played or who they played. It comes down to who wants it more on Tuesday night. Who takes care of the ball? Who plays defense? Who does the things you need to do to win.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoff Glance
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Boys basketball
Big Valley Christian at Sacramento Adventist, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Sacramento vs. Modesto Christian, 3 p.m., UOP
Placer vs. Patterson, 6 p.m., UOP
Mariposa at Argonaut, 7 p.m.
Ripon Christian at Capital Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Turlock at Jesuit, 3 p.m.
Sierra at Livingston, 6:30 p.m.
Liberty Ranch at Pacheco, 6:30 p.m.
Gregori at Rocklin, 5:30 p.m.
Central Valley at East Union, 6:30 p.m.
Le Grand vs. Cristo Rey, 7 p.m. (Division VII final)
Wednesday, March 1
Boys basketball
Beyer vs. Burbank, 3 p.m., UOP
Manteca vs. Capital Christian, 6 p.m., Galt H.S.
Ripon vs. Central Catholic, 6 p.m., Tokay H.S.
Ripon Christian at Elliot Christian, 7 p.m.
Argonaut at Brookside Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Central Catholic at Woodland, 5 p.m.
Merced at Sierra, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Boys soccer
Riverbank vs. Orestimba, 6:30 p.m., Turlock H.S. (Division VI final)
Escalon vs. West Campus, 7:15 p.m., El Grove H.S. (Division V final)
Girls soccer
Hughson vs. Bradshaw Christian, 3:45 p.m., Elk Grove H.S. (Division VI final)
Capital Christian vs. Amador, 5:30 p.m., Elk Grove H.S. (Division V final)
