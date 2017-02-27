Boys soccer: Semifinals showcase WAC, VOL; Escalon reaches D5 final

The final week of the boys soccer season has become a showcase for the Western Athletic Conference and Valley Oak League.
In divisions III and IV, the Stanislaus District is assured of at least one finalist. That’s because the WAC and VOL will cross paths in Tuesday’s semifinal rounds.
In D-III, top-seeded East Union (19-1-2), the VOL champion, will host No. 5 Central Valley at Dino Cunial Stadium.
The Lancers haven’t lost since November – a 3-1 loss to Turlock in their season opener – and beat No. 16 Valley and No. 8 Bethel with an aggregate score of 8-1 to reach the semifinal.
East Union’s only section final appearance came in 2011, a 2-0 loss to Vista del Lago.
The Hawks (19-6-3) finished third in the WAC behind Pacheco (18-2-4) and Livingston (23-3-2), but Omar Leon’s club has caught fire in the postseason, thumping No. 12 Golden Valley and No. 4 Rio Americano. Andres Velasquez has led the way with four goals and four assists in the two playoff victories.
Central Valley is no stranger to this stage.
The Hawks appeared in four section finals from 2009 to 2013, yet have never tasted victory.
Livingston has its own team of destiny to worry about.
The Wolves welcome Sierra on Tuesday, understanding the No. 8 seed will walk onto the pitch with the confidence of a No. 1.
And why’s that?
Well, the Timberwolves took out the No. 1, defending Division IV champion Galt, who had its 25-game unbeaten streak snapped in the final minutes of Friday’s quarterfinal.
One of the section’s top goal scorers, Eddie Aguilar notched the game-winner in the 77th minute, overthrowing the throne.
Awaiting the winner will be either No. 2 Pacheco or No. 6 Liberty Ranch (14-3-6).
It’s been a season of firsts for the Panthers, who backed the program’s first WAC title with its first playoff win, a 7-0 drubbing of Placer.
At the large-school level, two double-digit seeds look to continue their Cinderella stories. In D-I, No. 11 Turlock (17-7-2) travels to perennial champion Jesuit of Carmichael (18-4-5). The Marauders have won a section-record 11 championships, all at the Division-I level.
The two met in the final in 2003, with Jesuit coming away with a 5-0 victory.
In D-II, Gregori (16-4-1) has it sights set on returning to the section final for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
The 12th-seeded Jaguars are led by sophomore striker Axel Lomeli and a large cast of seniors, all of whom have created a uniquely tight bond. Gregori coach Ethan Duewell illustrates: “They do everything with each other from dinners to sleepovers, and I mean sleepovers where there are 12 or 14 of them. They have even pulled in our foreign exchange student and take him everywhere.”
That camaraderie will be tested at No. 1 Rocklin (15-7-3).
Four Stanislaus District teams will contend for small-school section titles on Thursday.
In D-IV, Trans-Valley League champion Escalon (20-0-2) will lock horns with No. 1 West Campus (23-3-2) at Elk Grove High.
The Cougars are gunning for their first section title, and it could be the first of many for coach Paul Silva’s bunch. Escalon’s best player is only a sophomore, Guillermo Alvarez (30 goals, 20 assists).
Riverbank and Orestimba will meet in the Division VI final at Turlock High on Thursday. The Bruins (16-9-1) are the upstart, a No. 7 seed who didn’t flinch against No. 2 Encina and No. 3 Delhi.
Orestimba (18-1-1) is the No. 1 seed. The Southern League champions have left no doubt, outscoring No. 8 Millennium and No. 5 Amador 12-0.
No. 2 Le Grand (15-5-2) will battle No. 1 Cristo Rey in the D-VII championship Tuesday at Elk Grove High.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Sac-Joaquin Section Boys Soccer
Division I
Tuesday/semifinal
No. 11 Turlock at No. 2 Jesuit, 3 p.m.
Division II
Tuesday/semifinal
No. 12 Gregori at No. 1 Rocklin, 5:30 p.m.
Division III
Tuesday/semifinal
No. 5 Central Valley at No. 1 East Union, 6:30 p.m.
Division IV
Tuesday/semifinal
No. 8 Sierra at No. 4 Livingston, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Liberty Ranch at No. 2 Pacheco, 6:30 p.m.
Division V
Thursday/final
No. 2 Escalon vs. No. 1 West Campus, 7:15 p.m. at Elk Grove High
Division VI
Thursday/final
No. 7 Riverbank vs. No. 1 Orestimba, 6:30 p.m. at Turlock High
Division VII
Tuesday/final
No. 2 Le Grand vs. No. 1 Cristo Rey, 7 p.m. at Elk Grove High
