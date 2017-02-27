Girls soccer: Central Catholic, Hughson, Sierra, Merced gunning for titles

The Sac-Joaquin Section girls soccer playoffs continue this week with semifinal and final matches in seven divisions.
The Stanislaus District has four teams still in the hunt for a coveted blue banner, including Valley Oak League heavyweights Sierra and Central Catholic.
The Timberwolves have won four section titles in 21 years, while the Raiders, as healthy and hungry as they’ve been all season, seek their third and first since 2003.
Sierra (24-2) will host Merced (19-2-5) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the Division III final on Saturday at a site yet to be determined in Elk Grove, where they’ll play either No. 1 Vista del Lago or No. 5 Vanden.
The second-seeded Timberwolves roll into the semifinals on an emotional high after beating Christian Brothers in dramatic fashion Friday.
UC Merced-bound senior Kyndra Kiser found Cal State East Bay commit Kaleigh “Minty” Doyle with a free kick in the 74th minute for the game’s only goal.
Sierra has won 10 consecutive games.
No. 3 Merced clinched its first semifinal appearance in program history thanks to birthday girl Amaya Valenzuela, whose 12 saves helped the Bears outlast Rio Americano in a penalty kick shootout.
Central Catholic put itself in an early hole against Dixon, giving up a bad goal in the second minute of the game, but dominated the Rams for the final 78 minutes.
Skyler Hoy netted the equalizer and then handed the reins to fellow forward Mya Ridenour, who scored two goals in the second half as the Raiders won 3-1.
Now comes the hard part: No. 1 Woodland hasn’t lost in 11 weeks and has shutout six of its last seven opponents, including Union Mine on Friday.
Here’s the good news, though: Central Catholic doesn’t get blanked often – just four times in 21 matches – and Hoy and Ridenour, a speedy 1-2 punch at the top of the attack, have combined for 39 goals.
The Raiders (14-5-2) will make the trip to Woodland (16-1-2) Wednesday. The final will be played Saturday in Elk Grove at a site and time yet to be determined.
Hughson (14-7-2) has an opportunity to become the first titlist of the postseason.
The second-seeded Huskies take on top-seeded Bradshaw Christian (19-2) in the Division VI final on Thursday at either Cosumnes Oaks or Elk Grove high schools.
Third in the Trans-Valley League, the Huskies have stomped their way into the final with decisive victories over No. 7 Gustine and No. 3 Summerville.
Hughson scored six goals in each match.
Senior Morgan Ehlers has shouldered the scoring lead. Ehlers notched four goals in the victory over Gustine. Ilina Gonzalez and Jessie Lawrence has three goals apiece against Summerville.
It hasn’t been so easy for Bradshaw Christian, which was extended to overtime in its semifinal win over No. 4 Ripon Christian. The Pride punched in two goals during extra time, securing a 3-1 victory.
Hughson was victorious in its only other section finals appearance, defeating Summerville 2-1 in overtime to hoist the 2004 Division IV banner.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Sac-Joaquin Section Girls Soccer
Division III
Wednesday/semifinal
No. 3 Merced at No. 2 Sierra, 6:30 p.m.
Division IV
Wednesday/semifinal
No. 4 Central Catholic at No. 1 Woodland, 5 p.m.
Division VI
Thursday/final
No. 2 Hughson vs. No. 1 Bradshaw Christian at a site and time to be determined
