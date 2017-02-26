Perfection: Enochs’ Coscia, 39-0, state wrestling champion

Enochs High junior Rory Coscia and James Logan senior Nguyet Tran met on a virtual mountain top Saturday night – both unbeaten, both 116-pound state finalists, both intent on taking home a championship.
Only one would win, of course, and the scrappy Coscia (39-0) delivered the drama 6-4 in overtime in arguably the best final of the seventh CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships at the Visalia Convention Center.
“I feel very sore but also ecstatic,” said Coscia after she returned home Sunday. “I’ve always believed in myself and that I could pull it out.”
That confidence no doubt sustained her effort, especially when she applied an armbar and takedown in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime. Then, with Tran holding onto Coscia’s leg, the Enochs star twisted free and scored the takedown for the title.
Enochs female wrestlers have claimed individual state titles in each of the last three years. Sariyah Jones went back-to-back in 2015 and ‘16. Coscia, Jones and Enochs junior Katrina Guevara – a 143-pound finalist Saturday night – contributed to Enochs’ state team title in 2015.
Coscia, seeded second behind Tran, took care of some unfinished business. She had lost twice to Tran, including a difficult setback in the third-place match last year.
“I knew we would be in the finals together even before the divisional,” Coscia said. “It made me work harder.”
Coscia started slowly at Visalia with a 7-3 decision but gained momentum with three straight impressive wins to reach the title match. The battle of unbeatens lived up to expectations.
“Everyone was jumping up and down. It was an amazing moment,” Enochs coach Duane Brooks said. “You could tell when Rory won at Napa (the Napa Valley Classic) that she had a lot of confidence.”
One of the first to congratulate Coscia was Guevara, her friend and training partner.
“The crowd was pretty loud. I could hear people calling my name and her (Tran’s) name,” Coscia said. “A lot of people told me it was the best match of the night. That made me proud.”
Enochs, which also scored points via Kaitlain Gilmour’s seventh-place finish (150), placed sixth in the team standings. Selma raced to its second straight team title.
Pacheco senior Geralene Pomele received a medal for her fifth at 143.
Gregori sophomore Liliana Vergara picked up a sixth at 150.
Less than an hour after Coscia’s emotional victory, the top-seeded Guevara (38-3) nearly joined her buddy at the top of the podium. She and Upland’s Anatli Smalley were tied 4-4 going into the third period but Guevara was docked a point for locking hands. Smalley, who won a state last season for Los Osos, secured the pin with 1:14 left.
Guevara, who was moved up a weight class for the postseason, rolled through the field with three wins via fall and a 6-4 win in the semifinals over Michelle Camacho of Carter. The final was razor close.
“It was a back-and-forth match and we had her (Smalley) for a moment. It was a well-earned win,” Brooks said. “Katrina has nothing to be ashamed of. She’s a two-time divisional champion, two-time Masters champion and two-time state finalist.”
Vergara (44-5), a Masters champion last week, reached the quarterfinals before she was knocked into consolation. She again battled through a knee injury and eventually defaulted out of her fifth-place match. Vergara was 3-3 over the two days.
Gilmour, a junior, had an even more rigorous journey. She went 5-2, winning three straight matches in consolation after a second-round loss. Gilmour gained seventh-place via injury default.
Pomele, 4-2 for the tournament, opened with two wins before she fell in the quarterfinals. Eventually, she secured fifth by pinning Julia Padilla of Northview in 3:16.
Hailey Ward (101), who became Turlock’s first freshman female to qualify for state after her Masters victory last week, went 2-3 and finished eighth.
Grace Davis senior Nishika Smith (116) bowed out at 2-2.
Gregori’s Bailey O’Laughlin (143) and Oakdale’s Faalia Martinez (143), both freshmen, went 1-2.
Central Valley junior Nayeli Pelayo opened with a win via fall and finished the meet 2-2.
Linden sophomore Hallie Beadles (131) opened with two wins and finished 3-3 for eighth.
Both Vergara and Guevara received sportsmanship awards given to wrestlers in each weight class.
