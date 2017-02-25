Double the fun: Three two-time champs at Masters wrestling

Winning a Sac-Joaquin Section Masters title, or anything special for that matter, requires everything – skill, commitment, passion, strength and a little luck.
Only one thing can be harder – winning it again.
Three gifted athletes, Pitman’s Adam Velasquez and Oakdale’s Bronson Harmon and Abel Garcia, checked that demanding box Saturday at Stockton Arena. Velasquez and Harmon went back-to-back while Garcia attached a bookend to his 2015 title.
“Today was much better (than last year) because everyone was gunning for me,” said Harmon after his fifth victory of the two-day meet, a 9-4 decision over Dylan Valderrama of Yuba City in the 160-pound final. “I want more. I want to place at state and possibly win it. This isn’t enough.”
It was plenty, of course, for the section’s premier event. Harmon could have spoken for Velasquez and Garcia when it comes to goal-setting, achievement and raising the bar. They’ll lead 29 Stanislaus District qualifiers – five of them champions – to Bakersfield for the CIF State Championships next weekend.
When Oakdale’s Ricky Torres and Colbey Harlan tacked on titles, they pushed the Mustangs to a perfect 4-for-4 in the final round. Oakdale eventually placed third in the team standings behind champion Vacaville and runner-up Del Oro.
“We’ve been close a few times since 2011,” said coach Steve Strange in reference to Oakdale’s 2011 team title. “Everyone has to come through and score points and you have to have a full team.”
Harmon’s win carried even more sweetness. He was pinned by Valderrama in last week’s Division III final.
“He caught me off-guard in a bad situation,” said Harmon, a key member of Oakdale’s state-title football team last fall. “I didn’t let that happen again.”
Velasquez (126), a four-time state qualifier, became Pitman’s first two-time Masters champion with an efficient 5-3 win over Lokahi Tonge of Elk Grove. His fifth at state last year won’t be enough this time.
“I feel I’m the best wrestler in the state of California,” Velasquez said. “I’m ready to prove it next weekend.”
Garcia (170) sat out last season after he won at Masters and placed fourth at state as a sophomore. He cited a variety of issues for his walk-away but he excelled at scraping off the rust. The comeback was completed with a 5-4 win over Pitman’s Isaiah Perez, courtesy of a takedown with 45 seconds left. It also was the rubber match in a personal rivalry.
“I was a little burned out, to be honest, but I came back full-board,” Garcia said. “It’s my last go-round. I thought, ‘I might as well have a purpose.’”
Harlan (182), sidelined by a knee injury last year, dominated his bracket. Three pins led to two major decisions, the latter an 11-2 win over Lodi’s Justin Medeiros.
“Last year I saw guys here and at state I knew I could beat,” Harlan said. “I knew I could do great things.”
Torres (132), a sophomore, remembered his loss last year in the Masters finals. He set it aside by defeating Ryley Boutain off Benicia 5-0 for the title.
“(Last year’s loss) pushed me harder,” Torres said. “Knowing I could compete with the best helped me.”
Central Catholic senior Steven Abbate fell 4-2 to Vacaville’s Lawrence Saenz in the 138-pound final. A takedown late in the second period broke the tie.
Delhi senior heavyweight Jesse Flores gave up a point for stalling in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to Jake Levengood of Vacaville.
Golden Valley freshman Caydin Wickard (106) fell in the final 11-4 to talented Del Oro sophomore Antonio Lorenzo.
Placing third were Pitman freshman Izzy Tubera (106), Sonora’s Keanu Perez (113), Oakdale’s Jake Ryan (145) and Turlock’s Breck Jeffus (195).
Gregori senior Mikey Villavicencio will represent the Modesto Metro Conference next week at Bakersfield. He finished sixth at 138.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
