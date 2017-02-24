Flores, Delhi’s favorite son, ends Masters first day in style

The 654th and final match Friday featured Delhi High’s favorite son – Jesse Flores.
The stacked heavyweight class at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Wrestling Championships owes some of its stack-ness to Flores. He’s ranked No. 3 in the state and he’s lost only twice all season – both to two-time state champion Seth Nevills of Clovis.
Flores closed the long day with appropriate economy by pinning Ponderosa’s Tanner Lewis early in the second round. To his credit, Tanner lasted longer than Flores’ other two opponents. After a scoreless first round, Flores started on top and, with controlled power, flipped Lewis’ shoulders to the mat.
“I just needed to get these matches over and save my strength,” Flores said.
His impressive performance climaxed about 10 eventful hours of me-vs.-you competition at Stockton Arena. All quarterfinal victors automatically qualified for the CIF State Championships next week, and Flores became the 20th from the Stanislaus District to extend his season.
654 Matches contested Friday at Section Masters Wrestling
And those remaining in consolation still can advance with a successful Saturday. The section will send the top six in each weight class to state. Saturday’s program will climax with the first, third and fifth-place matches scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
Flores, confident but focused, has enjoyed his notoriety. He’s grown from a fourth-place finisher at Masters a year ago (he was eighth at state) into a bona fide force. That his match capped Day 1 seemed right.
“There’s no more ‘It’s just Delhi.’ I have a reputation now,” he said. “It was expected this year. I lost in the semifinals last year. It’s not going to happen this time.”
Flores’ domination was repeated at the team level by Vacaville, Oakdale, Del Oro and Pitman. Oakdale, which trails only Vacaville by nine points, vaulted five into the semifinals: Ricky Torres (132), Gabe Martinez (152), 2016 Masters champion Bronson Harmon (160), Abel Garcia (170) and Colbey Harlan (182). Harlan (41-4) continued his postseason surge with three more pins.
Pitman, the Central California Conference champion, also excelled. Four members of the Pride are semifinalists: Izzy Tubera (106), 2016 Masters champ Adam Velasquez (126), Isaiah Perez (170) and Brendan Tallent (195).
I just needed to get these matches over and save my strength.
Jesse Flores
“Ten of our 12 are still alive,” Pitman coach Adam Vasconcellos said. “I would have taken that at the beginning of the year.”
The rest of the semifinalists are spread throughout the district: Turlock’s William Giron (106), Waterford’s Ivan Gomez (126), Sonora’s Keanu Perez (113), Golden Valley’s Caydin Wickard (106), Buhach Colony’s Juan Rosales (160), Central Valley’s David Lezama (285), Sierra’s Branden Rullan (132), Central Catholic’s Steven Abbate (138), Ceres’ John Alba (145) and Hilmar’s Cody Rentfro (182).
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
Comments