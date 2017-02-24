Ridenour erupts for two goals in Central Catholic’s quarterfinal win

Mya Ridenour waited for the opportune time to pounce, spending the first half of the match lying in wait.
Then, it happened: The Central Catholic High captain exploded up the right sideline in the 48th minute, eluding defenders and the goalie for the game-winning goal.
The No. 4 Raiders’ pursuit for a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title continues following a 3-1 victory over fifth-seeded Dixon on Friday afternoon at David Patton Field.
“This was huge,” Ridenour said. “Last year, we didn’t even make it to this game. We’re on a quest for the blue banner.”
Ridenour’s heroic moment took shape early in the second half.
Central Catholic had spent the first 48 minutes overloading the left side of the field with Skyler Hoy, a junior speedster, but a timely switch produced the victory.
“My coaches kept telling me to stay patient,” Ridenour said, “because opportunities will come my way.”
With track speed, Ridenour blew past her defender, avoiding a desperate slide tackle, and then cut inside the goalie. She chased her ball to the far post for the tap-in.
“The whole time I was scared the ball would get away,” Ridenour said. “But I had control of it and was really excited to get that last touch.”
Ridenour would tack on a second goal – her 18th of the season – in the 62nd minute for the Raiders (14-5-2), who will play No. 1 Woodland in a March 1 semifinal. Woodland defeated Union Mine 3-0 on Friday.
Alexandria Torres put Central Catholic on its heels early, winning a foot race with goalie Madi Girard (three saves) just past midfield. Playing high off her line, Girard hesitated before committing to the 50-50 ball.
That moment of pause cost the Raiders.
The ball deflected toward an open net, affording Torres one of her easiest finishes of the season and the Rams an early 1-0 advantage.
“It was a miscommunication back there between a defender and her,” Ridenour said. “They both called for (the ball), and she got caught off her line.”
Unfazed, Girard, a lanky sophomore with college prospects, continued to play well off her line as the Raiders pecked away at the deficit, sending Hoy and Ridenour on knifing runs.
In the 12th minute, Hoy finally broke through for her team-leading 21st goal. Sprinting into space on the right sideline, Hoy cut back against her defender and sidestepped another, framing her shot on goal. She finished with a right-footed rip into the left corner, tying the game and tilting the field forever in favor of the Raiders.
Central Catholic created two more chances in the final minute but came away empty-handed.
Anna Ballatorre let a ball play through the middle and onto the foot of Hoy, who was running inside her defender. Hoy’s shot, however, was right at goalie Chela Gomez (seven saves).
Moments later, center back Bella Cuevas pulled a corner kick out of the air, but like Hoy, her shot failed to challenge Gomez.
Save for its early blunder, the Central Catholic defense was bolstered by the return of sophomore center back Alora Garcia.
Garcia missed the last seven weeks with an abdominal injury, coach Dalton Duval said. Garcia stepped right into the starting lineup Friday and stifled Torres over the final 78 minutes. Torres’ frustration showed, resulting in a second-half yellow card.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
