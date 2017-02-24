Lomeli, No. 12 Gregori topple another giant in D-II tourney

With time winding down, Axel Lomeli took aim from about 30 feet, moving the Gregori High boys soccer team one step closer to its first section championship with a thrilling goal.
Lomeli struck gold in the 78th minute, breaking a scoreless tie with Roseville in the quarterfinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II tournament.
With the 1-0 win, the No. 12 Jaguars – the last remaining double-digit seed – storm into Tuesday’s semifinal at top-seeded Rocklin (15-7-3).
Gregori (16-4-1) has won seven straight matches, including down-to-the-wire finishes over No. 5 Tracy (penalty kicks) and No. 4 Roseville to start the postseason.
Coach Ethan Duewell isn’t surprised by the Jaguars’ late-season push, even if the rest of the division is.
“We knew at the beginning of the year that we had a lot of talent,” said Duewell, whose team finished second in the Modesto Metro Conference. “I have a mature team and they are a tight group, and all are what I call ‘soccer rats.’ They live to play.
“We went through a short period where the balls wouldn’t go in the net for us, but we were never concerned about our ability. Our run is more a case of refining our tactics and getting the boys to commit.”
Lomeli has been the lynchpin.
A true striker for his ability to find and create space, the sophomore has blossomed into a leader on a team with 15 seniors.
His ability to inspire those around him, Duewell says, has been just as important as his team-leading 21 goals and nine assists.
“Axel is one of those rare athletes you come across who does everything right from his preparation, his approach to the game, his commitment and his general attitude,” Duewell said. “He is just a sophomore, but he plays like a senior and his play inspires his teammates.”
It took Lomeli and the Jaguars 78 minutes to solve the Roseville defense.
With overtime beckoning, defender Jose Orozco sprung Lomeli with a through ball. Lomeli tracked the pass down at the edge of the penalty box, ripping the game-winning shot into the upper right corner from about 10 yards out.
“It is not just that he finds space,” Duewell said of Lomeli. “He can make space for himself.”
Gregori is looking to return to the Division II final for the second time in four seasons. In 2014, the Jaguars were beaten by Cosumnes Oaks, 2-1.
None of Duewell’s current roster played for the varsity team in 2013-14, but each is keenly aware of the historical significance then and now.
“Although these guys were not a part of it, they remember it and I think it gives them confidence that they can do it,” Duewell said. “They also are committed to each other. ... They will fight to the end for each other.
“Having said that, we are very understanding that this will be the toughest match we will have, and any mistakes will be punished. We know what our weaknesses are and know we must do our best to overcome them.”
Tuesday’s game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Rocklin High. The winner will play either No. 2 Ponderosa or No. 3 Cosumnes Oaks in the final on Saturday, March 4.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
