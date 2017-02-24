Turlock’s boys soccer team reaches Sac-Joaquin Section D-I semis

Turlock High’s Cinderella run through the Sac-Joaquin Division I soccer playoffs continued with a 2-1 victory over Edison (Stockton) on Thursday at Joe Debely Stadium.
The 11th-seeded Bulldogs (17-7-2) advance to face No. 2 Jesuit on Tuesday in Carmichael. The Marauders (18-4-5) are the winningest program in section history with 11 championship banners.
In the other semifinal bracket, No. 1 Folsom will host No. 5 Sheldon.
The section championship match will be held March 4 at a time and location to be determined.
“We feel like we’re just as competitive as any team out here,” said captain Marcus Decouto. “(Jesuit) is just another game; we put on our boots the same way they do. It’s going to be a good one.”
With the score knotted at 1-1, Turlock scored the eventual winner in the 55th minute when Samuel Gaona worked a give-and-go with Decouto.
“I received the ball and laid it off to Marcus, Marcus sort of took a touch and played it out wide to me,” said Gaona, a junior. “And then I took a touch wide to my left and looked up, saw the keeper coming and just placed it on the far post.”
Turlock dominated the early stages of the contest, pressing the action and dominating the time of possession. Their efforts paid off when Decouto popped in the game’s first goal from about 15 yards out, beating the goalie to the near post in the 19th minute.
“Our midfielder Isaiah (Johnson), he won the ball; you know, he’s been working hard all season, it’s good to see him starting to play really well coming into playoffs,” said Decouto, the team captain. “He slided me the ball. He did the hard part and I just put it away.”
After that goal, Turlock seemed to lose focus and the Trojans tied the score 12 minutes later when Augustin Guerrero scored off a corner kick.
“I feel like we kind of needed that in a way to push our team a little bit harder and wake us up,” said goalie Luis Carrillo. “I feel like we were letting ourselves become too confident.”
Overconfidence likely won’t be factor against Jesuit. But coach Doug Sperry doesn’t think intimidation will be a factor, either.
“It’s going to be a tough game but I have a lot of confidence in this team,” said Sperry, now in his ninth season as the Bulldogs’ coach. “They’re a different group, and to be honest, I don’t think that kind of stuff really fazes them. We have a lot confidence and I expect us to come out and give them a good game and take it to them.
“I like our chances.”
No. 12 Gregori 1, No. 4 Roseville 0, in Roseville – The No. 12 Jaguars have made an exciting run to the semifinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II tournament.
Two days after knocking off Tracy in penalty kicks, Gregori (16-4-1) stunned fourth-seeded Roseville (11-4-6) with the game-winning goal in the 78th minute.
Axel Lomeli raced onto a long ball from Jose Orozco and found the upper right corner of the net from about 10 yards out, setting up a showdown at No. 1 Rocklin (15-7-3) on Tuesday.
The Jaguars are looking to recreate the magical run they enjoyed in 2013-14, when the program reached its first and only soccer section final.
Cristian Martinez earned the shutout with five saves. Gregori has allowed just four goals during its seven-game winning streak. Lomeli leads the team in scoring with 21 goals and nine assists.
