Modesto Christian girls back in a ‘Final Four’ after one-year hiatus

They’re baaaack.
One year after a rare early postseason exit, the Modesto Christian High girls basketball team has returned to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s semifinal round for the 13th time in 16 seasons.
Nicole Warwick had 21 points to lead five players in double figures, and the second-seeded Crusaders separated from No. 10 Whitney in the third quarter en route to an 85-47 victory.
Meagan Warwick and Jasmine Spencer had 12 points apiece, while Rachel Smith and Casandra White each had 11.
D’aja Bryant finished with nine for the Crusaders, who scored 48 points in the second half.
“We found (our flow) at the beginning of the third quarter,” Modesto Christian coach Robb Spencer said. “That run really opened the game up. The shots came off nice passes. We got out on the break. There were charges taken. It was just an all-around effort.”
The top-four seeds in the Division II tournament have reached the Final Four, which tips off Tuesday at the University of the Pacific.
Modesto Christian will lock horns with No. 3 Sacramento, which thumped Antelope in its quarterfinal, while No. 1 Vanden will tangle with No. 4 Elk Grove.
“We’re down to the Final Four now. This is what it’s all about,” coach Spencer said. “Everybody that is left can play. It’s really going to come down to execution. Who’s going to get more loose balls? Who’s going to get more rebounds? Who’s setting solid screens? There are no more easy games.”
Modesto Christian is in a section semifinal for the 13th time in 16 seasons. Last season, the Crusaders ran into then-national No. 1 St. Mary’s in the second round of the Division I tournament.
The loss snapped one of the section’s great streaks: The Crusaders had made 10 straight section final appearances, winning seven.
“Last year, losing in the second round of the playoffs, it left a bitter taste in their mouths,” Spencer said. “They’re on a mission to finish it. These kids have sacrificed everything.”
And left nothing to chance.
On Thursday, the Crusaders overcame a choppy start, but still managed to build a 37-17 halftime cushion.
Nicole Warwick and Jasmine Spencer sparked the decisive third-quarter push.
Nicole scored 10 of her 21 points in the quarter, while Spencer knocked down two 3-pointers and played the role of chief facilitator. Her defense and rebounding often led to layups for her teammates.
“She’d get a steal, bring it up and drop it off,” coach Spencer said.
Modesto Christian and Sacramento will tip at 3 p.m. UOP has been kind to the Crusaders through the years.
Two years ago, Modesto Christian beat Del Oro 63-48 in a Division II semifinal and went onto thump Kimball in the final at Sleep Train Arena.
“We played at UOP. We’ve been to Sleep Train Area. Everybody has been there,” coach Spencer said, “but we can’t say it’s just another game. It’s not another game.
“It’s a big game.”
Division III
No. 5 Kimball 71, No. 4 Manteca 67: McDonald’s All-American and Louisville Loretta Kakala had a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to combat the Jaguars’ long-range mastery.
Brittney Hudson and Pearl Bautista accounted for all 11 of the team’s 3-pointers. Hudson finished with 26 points and Bautista had 23 for Kimball, which defeated its Valley Oak League nemesis for the second time in three weeks.
Kimball led by 11 at the half and then weathered Manteca’s second-half push.
Kakala was 14 of 26 from the field, but just 4 of 12 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Buffaloes were 17 of 37 from the charity stripe.
Southern Oregon-bound guard Syd’Nee Fryer had 14 points, while Kacy Bolding chipped in 10.
The Jaguars will face No. 9 Christian Brothers, who upset No. 1 Rio Linda.
Division IV
No. 1 West Campus 93, No. 8 Central Catholic 61: The Raiders built an early eight-point lead against the top seed, forcing West Campus coach John Langston to burn two timeouts.
Momentum was squandered, though, when Holy Names-bound senior Alexandra Candelario picked up her second foul with two minutes left in the quarter. With one of Central Catholic’s top guards on the bench, the Warriors went to work.
West Campus erased the deficit and surged into the break with a 53-33 lead. The Warriors never looked back, topping 90 points for the third time this season.
