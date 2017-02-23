Livingston turns Raiders’ mistake into playoff victory

One mistake proved to be the difference.
The Livingston High boys soccer team caught a break early in the game, as Central Catholic defender Jacob Hill tried to clear a cross pass by the Wolves’ Enrique Medina over the goal line, but booted the ball into upper left corner of his own net.
It was the only goal of the game as No. 4 seed Livingston (23-3-2) celebrated a 1-0 victory over the No. 5 Raiders (11-7-4) in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV quarterfinals on Thursday night.
“We’ll take it,” said Livingston coach Art Pulido said. “I feel it’s well deserved. These guys haven’t really caught any breaks all season. When you’re in the playoffs, you need to catch a few breaks.”
Pulido would have liked to breathe a little easier throughout the game as the Wolves had plenty of opportunities to tack on to the lead but failed to finish.
Livingston kept the pressure on throughout the first half, keeping Central Catholic goalie Tommy Vaughn busy.
Vaughn had to make a few diving stops throughout, including a head long dive to stop a shot from Ricardo Garcia midway through the first half. Garcia had four or five chances to extend the Wolves’ lead throughout the night, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
“I thought we played good as a team,” Garcia said. “We possessed the ball better than we have in other games. We just need to finish the chances we have.”
Instead, the Wolves relied on their defense, which as been their backbone all season. Goalie Marco Sobrevilla put on a show with some dazzling saves to keep the Raiders off the scoreboard.
Livingston had a tough time marking Central Catholic’s Robert Mejia. The Raiders senior got open for some good looks. A couple he launched over the crossbar. When Mejia was on target, Sobrevilla was there to make the save.
“(Mejia) gave us problems,” Pulido said. “We didn’t know much about them. We saw (Mejia) had most of their stats so we figured he was one of their better players and he was. We just stuck to our game plan, which was defense. That’s been our strength all season.
“We allowed the least amount of goals this season and Marco is a big reason why. I don’t know how he didn’t repeat as the Goalie of the Year in our league again. I don’t want to throw shade on other teams, but he saved us again tonight.”
It also helped that the Wolves are used to pulling out tight contests coming from a tough soccer league in the Western Athletic Conference.
The WAC is proving their strength in the postseason. League champion Central Valley has advanced to the Division III semifinals. Livingston and Pacheco have reached the semifinals in Division IV.
“Facing the teams in our league have helped us,” Pulido said. “We’ve learned what we need to work on going forward. We can control games with our defense. We need to take advantage when we generate scoring opportunities. As league showed, if we don’t we find it tough to win.”
The Wolves caught another break on Thurday night with No. 8 Sierra upsetting top seed Galt 1-0. That means Livingston will avoid a long road trip in the next round and will host a semifinal matchup against Sierra on Tuesday.
Division VII
Le Grand 3, Bradshaw Christian 0 in Le Grand – Rodrigo Lua and Andres Lua each scored goals in the second half to help the Bulldogs (15-5-2) pull away from the Lions in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII semifinals. Le Grand will play for the section championship on Tuesday in Elk Grove against the winner of Cristo Rey and Buckingham Charter.
Comments