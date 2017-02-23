Enochs sends three to CIF State Girls Wrestling at Visalia

To the Enochs High girls wrestlers, quantity does not matter. Only the results count.
The Eagles again will be outnumbered at the seventh CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships held Friday and Saturday at the Visalia Convention Center. Juniors Rory Coscia (118), Katrina Guevara (145) and Kaitlain Gilmour (152) will battle against powers such as Tokay and Selma and their many qualifiers.
That said, here’s the important thing to know about Enochs: Its trio won’t leave without a fight.
In 2015, the Eagles advanced only four but came home with a state title. Last year, the foursome placed fourth.
“We’re hoping to finish in the top five,” Enochs coach Duane Brooks said. “I think our three can place. We’re hopeful.”
Coscia (34-0), seasoned at the state level, placed third and fourth the last two years. She still remembers her tough loss in last year’s third-place match to James Logan senior Nguyet Tran. They’re slotted in opposite brackets, so a finals matchup is a possibility.
Guevara (34-2), a state finalist in 2016, is in top form after pinning all four foes at last week’s Sac-Joaquin Section Girls Masters. She and Coscia comprise half of Enochs’ “Fab 4” two years ago.
Gilmour, whose brother Justin competes in the Section Masters this weekend at Stockton, overcame an ankle injury to qualify for state. She won a fifth-place “win or go home” match last week at McNair High.
Enochs coach Duane Brooks
The Enochs girls placed third at Masters and second at the divisional the last two weeks. Once again, they’ll be underdogs at Visalia.
“Tokay and Selma and some others will have close to full teams,” Brooks said. “I think we’re ready to go.”
Coscia, Guevara, Gregori sophomore Liliana Vergara (152), Turlock freshman Hailey Ward (103) and Golden Valley junior Adreyana Wickard (108) all won Masters titles last week. They lead 19 Stanislaus District qualifiers to state. Two other qualifiers from the MMC are Grace Davis senior Nishika Smith (118) and Gregori freshman Bailey O’Laughlin (145), who both finished fifth at Masters.
Vergara (41-2), fifth at Masters last year, went 4-0 last week for the title. She was 0-2 at state last year.
The state meet underscores the dramatic growth of girls wrestling in California.
“Wrestling is a sport the girls can compete in no matter what – height, weight or ability,” Brooks said. “You don’t have to be chosen to be on the roster. If they can make the practices and are willing to work, they’re on the team. I think the proliferation of MMA and role models like Ronda Rousey were important. The Olympics and the collegiate programs also increased the popularity of girls wrestling. Nothing stops after high school.”
Wrestler of the Week – Oakdale junior Colbey Harlan (38-4), dominated the 182-pound class at last week’s D-III meet at Vista del Lago. Harlan, ranked No. 1 in the section and second in the state, needed only a combined 3:13 to pin all three opponents for the title. He has returned to form after he suffered a meniscus injury as a sophomore. Harlan reached the second day of the state meet as a freshman.
Notes – Pitman, the host of last week’s I-AA divisional, waged a close race with Del Oro before taking second. The Pride, Oakdale, Vacaville, Elk Grove and Del Oro will lead team contenders at the Masters on Friday and Saturday at Stockton Arena. Pitman has qualified 12 and Oakdale 11. The first-place, third-place and fifth-place matches are scheduled to begin Saturday at 3 p.m The top six in each weight class advance to the state meet next weekend at Bakersfield’s Rabobank Arena.
