Section Masters wrestling, final step before state, begins Friday

The Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Wrestling Championship brings joy, sorrow and more than a little drama each year to Stockton Arena.
Last week’s divisional meets send their best to Masters, to be held Friday and Saturday. The top six in each weight class will qualify for the CIF State Championships, the state’s wrestling Super Bowl, at Bakersfield next week.
Oakdale sends 11 qualifiers to Stockton and will compete against Vacaville and Elk Grove for the team title. The Mustangs took team honors in 2011.
Action begins each day at 9 a.m. Saturday’s program is accented by the semifinals at 10:45 a.m. and the first-place, third-place and fifth-place matches at 3 p.m.
Here’s a capsule look at all 14 weight classes:
106: Antonio Lorenzo of Del Oro is favored. Golden Valley sophomore Caydin Wickard, pinned by Lorenzo in I-AA final last week, may run into Chris Shirar of Vacaville in quarters. Watch for Pitman freshman Izzy Tubera.
113: Oakdale sophomore Dustin Chavez bumped up to 120 for postseason, adding to uncertainty here. Matt Hruby of Vacaville, Brenden Johnson of Delo Oro and Keanu Perez of Sonora appear to be a step ahead. Hruby won Masters at 106 in 2016. Perez was sixth.
120: A loaded class featuring Chavez, third at 106 last year. He could face Livingston’s Raj Chahal in quarterfinals. I-AA champ Greg Villoria of West, who won 113s last year and was fifth in the state, could be ticketed for semifinals meeting with Chavez. Also contending are Angelo Martinoni of Folsom, Jacob Seto of Elk Grove and Eli Blake of Del Oro. Trevor Mattox of Pitman collides with Seto in first round.
126: Pitman senior Adam Velasquez, 120 champ last year, enters as favorite. He was fifth in state in 2016. He might see Waterford senior Ivan Gomez in semis. Looming at top of bracket are are Lokahi Tonge of Elk Grove and Mikey Mello of Oak Ridge along with Oakdale’s Jake Abeyta.
132: Oakdale fans wouldn’t mind a Ricky Torres final against Riley Boutain of Benicia. Torres was a section finalist last year and eighth in the state at 126. Branden Rullan of Sierra, fourth in section at 120 last year, was pinned by Torres last week at D-III.
138: Vacaville junior Lawence Saenz is favored. He won at 132s last year and was third at 120 as a freshman. Jackson Redhair of Oak Ridge could face Gregori’s Mike Villavicencio (sixth at 145 last year) in quarters and Stanford commit Steven Abbate of Central Catholic in semis.
145: Granite Bay’s Jack Ramalia, Stanford-bound, won 138s last year and was sixth at 126 in 2015. Slotted in opposite bracket is Oakdale’s Jake Ryan after his win over Cristian Dominguez (fourth last year) of Central Catholic last week. Ryan and Roger Monroe of Elk Grove could meet in semis. Ceres senior John Alba placed fifth last year.
152: Two returners who placed last year: Jeff Skyrud of Folsom (second) and Noah Blake of Del Oro (third). Skyrud decisioned Blake 11-6 in I-AA final last week, but Blake medaled (seventh) in 2016. Joseph LaRosa of Pitman may face Fernando Lanza of Benicia in second round. Gabe Martinez of Oakdale was D-III champ last week.
160: Oakdale’s Bronson Harmon, 152 champ last year, was beaten by fall last week at D-III by Dylan Valderama of Yuba City. Valderama, a transfer from Sutter High, won Northern Section 152s last year. Buhach Colony’s Juan Rosales won I-AA title after 5-3 win over Will Costonzo of Del Oro.
170: Odd divisional placements add intrigue. Abel Garcia of Oakdale and Victor Cruz of Buhach Colony meet in first round. Garcia did not wrestle last year after he won at Masters and placed fourth at state in 2015. Pitman’s Isaiah Perez, I-AA champ, was fourth at 138 last year and fifth at 113 in 2015.
182: Oakdale’s Colbey Harlan, one of state’s best all season, may meet last year’s 195 champ Dylan Crane of Folsom in semis. Crane was beaten in I-AA final by Justin Medeiros of Lodi. Hilmar’s Cody Rentfro might meet Crane in second round. Sonora’s Nate Gookin, third last year, is out due to ankle injury.
195: Five of top eight come from tough 1-AA meet last week at Pitman, but the best could be D-III champ Nemo Chapman of Inderkum. Turlock senior Breck Jeffus might be under-ranked. He’s tabbed for a quarterfinals match against Chapman, though he extended Mason Roush of Folsom before he lost 3-1 in I-AA title match last week.
220: Zach Myers of Vacaville and Kyle Richards of Folsom control bracket. Last year at 195s, Richards (transfer from Ponderosa) was second and Myers was third. Cortland Morse of Golden Valley could face Myers in semis.
285: Three high-level heavyweights: Jesse Flores of Delhi (fourth in section and eighth at state last year), last year’s 220 champ Jake Levengood of Vacaville and I-AA champ Pablo Miller of Del Oro. Miller was runner-up in section and fifth in state in 2016. Flores and Miller are a possibility in semis.
