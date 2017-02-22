Punchless Enochs girls eliminated from D-I tournament by Oak Ridge

With its youth and club experience, the Enochs High girls soccer team has the potential to play for championships beyond the Modesto Metro Conference.
Just not this season.
The No. 8 Eagles were bounced from the Division I tournament in the first round, falling to visiting No. 9 Oak Ridge High of El Dorado Hills 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Chuck Hughes Stadium.
Alyssa Carranza and Sofia Garza shouldered the scoring load for the Trojans (7-5-4), while goalie Madilynn Hold, nursing a raspberry red turf burn, earned the clean sheet.
After pummeling Modesto to secure the MMC crown on Feb. 8, Enochs (16-3-3) was held scoreless over its last two games, and the futility proved frustrating. The Eagles managed just four shots against the Trojans, who stifled the opposition by crowding the midfield.
It made for a busy afternoon for Enochs’ Madison Zabriskie, one of the top goalies in the Stanislaus District.
Zabriskie had eight saves before leaving in the 62nd minute with an injury. The senior got caught under a pile of players on a corner kick and needed to be helped off the field by coaches.
With the wind at its backs, Oak Ridge went right after the Modesto Metro Conference champions. The Trojans put seven shots on frame in the first half, finding the back of the net in the 15th minute after a slick combination play up the left sideline.
Midfielder Ellen Smolarski worked a give-and-go to move the ball to midfield, and like a quarterback would a wide receiver, she found Carranza running up the seam on Downey High’s football field.
The ball found foot, allowing Carranza to keep her pace. She sprinted by the last defender and beat the hard-charging Zabriskie, who left her line in hopes of cutting off a shooting angle.
Zabriskie was under duress for the first 40 minutes. She made six saves, including a sliding stop on Smolarski in the third minute and a kick save in the 10th.
Enochs struggled to get out of its own end.
Free kicks and clearances hung in the wind, and midfield maestro Alison Gallant was bottled and knocked around by the swarming Trojans. The Eagles didn’t attempt their first shot until the 39th minute, and it was far from threatening.
Oak Ridge capitalized on its late-season momentum.
The Trojans rolled into the postseason on a four-match unbeaten streak, finishing third in the Sierra Foothill League behind champion Woodcreek, the No. 2 seed, and Del Oro, the No. 4 seed.
Conversely, the Eagles stumbled into the playoffs – and stumbled out with their first losing streak of the season. After defeating Modesto in an emotionally-charged game to clinch the MMC title, Enochs was shutout by Gregori in its regular-season finale.
The Eagles’ best chance on Wednesday came in the 72nd minute when a bouncing ball beat Hold and headed for an open net. Defender Katie Sanfelice cleared the ball off the goal line with a slide, and moments later Smolarski headed another shot away from her back post position.
Garza removed the suspense with an insurance goal in the final minute.
