February 22, 2017 11:48 AM

Big Valley Christian girls basketball team scores Division VI playoff upset

Bee Staff Reports

It was a rough night Tuesday for Stanislaus District girls basketball teams, who saw their ranks thinned by half in 15 different contests.

Nine of 18 district teams – Turlock, Pitman, Atwater, Beyer, Los Banos, East Union, Hilmar, Orestimba and Le Grand – were sent packing in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. Meanwhile, for Modesto Christian, Patterson, Manteca, Lathrop, Central Catholic, Sonora, Calaveras and Ripon Christian, it was business as usual, as all eight turned back lower-seeded foes.

But for Big Valley Christian, it was an historic night.

The sixth-seeded Lions won their first postseason contest in school history, traveling to Fair Oaks to upset Freedom Christian 35-25 in a Division VI matchup.

Senior Brenna Reece scored a game-high 16 points, as she eclipsed the school’s all-time scoring mark.

Reece hit four 3-pointers in the game, giving her 45 for the season, which breaks her own school record.

Big Valley’s Annabelle Camoirano matched up against Eagles leading scorer Hannah Nugen – getting defensive help off the bench from Mollie Braley – and held the junior guard to nine points, 17 below her season average.

“We were the underdog and, considering the majority of our team is completely new to the playoff scene, we tried to talk to them and prepare them,” said second-year coach Jessica Eddings. “It was loud and crazy and my girls handled it well. I was really impressed and proud of them.”

The Lions (15-9) advance to take on No. 2 Victory Christian, a 50-40 winner over seventh-seeded Stockton Christian, on Thursday in Carmichael on Thursday. A win there would send BVC to its first section championship game, against either No. 1 Valley Christian (Roseville) or Forest Lake Christian (Auburn) on March 3 at the University of the Pacific in Stockton.

“It’s nice getting that first win in, because that was pure nerves,” said Eddings. “I was nervous, the girls were nervous, we didn’t have game film and we practiced for every scenario in the book. This time, I think we’ll be a little more settled.”

Sac-Joaquin Section Girls Basketball Playoffs

Tuesday

Division I

Davis-Yolo 83, Turlock 53

Lincoln-Stockton 65, Pitman 33

Division II

Modesto Christian 71, Napa 25

Vanden 71, Atwater 24

Division III

Kimball 66, Beyer 43

Patterson 46, El Camino 39

Manteca 59, Los Banos 30

Bradshaw Christian 43, East Union 35

Division IV

Central Catholic 55, Colfax 51 (OT)

Sonora 41, Dixon 36

Lathrop 57, Mountain House 48

Calaveras 51, Hilmar 24

West Campus 73, Orestimba 11

Division V

Ripon Christian 48, Le Grand 45

Division VI

Big Valley Christian 35, Freedom Christian 25

