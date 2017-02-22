Big Valley Christian girls basketball team scores Division VI playoff upset

It was a rough night Tuesday for Stanislaus District girls basketball teams, who saw their ranks thinned by half in 15 different contests.
Nine of 18 district teams – Turlock, Pitman, Atwater, Beyer, Los Banos, East Union, Hilmar, Orestimba and Le Grand – were sent packing in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. Meanwhile, for Modesto Christian, Patterson, Manteca, Lathrop, Central Catholic, Sonora, Calaveras and Ripon Christian, it was business as usual, as all eight turned back lower-seeded foes.
But for Big Valley Christian, it was an historic night.
The sixth-seeded Lions won their first postseason contest in school history, traveling to Fair Oaks to upset Freedom Christian 35-25 in a Division VI matchup.
Senior Brenna Reece scored a game-high 16 points, as she eclipsed the school’s all-time scoring mark.
Reece hit four 3-pointers in the game, giving her 45 for the season, which breaks her own school record.
Big Valley’s Annabelle Camoirano matched up against Eagles leading scorer Hannah Nugen – getting defensive help off the bench from Mollie Braley – and held the junior guard to nine points, 17 below her season average.
“We were the underdog and, considering the majority of our team is completely new to the playoff scene, we tried to talk to them and prepare them,” said second-year coach Jessica Eddings. “It was loud and crazy and my girls handled it well. I was really impressed and proud of them.”
The Lions (15-9) advance to take on No. 2 Victory Christian, a 50-40 winner over seventh-seeded Stockton Christian, on Thursday in Carmichael on Thursday. A win there would send BVC to its first section championship game, against either No. 1 Valley Christian (Roseville) or Forest Lake Christian (Auburn) on March 3 at the University of the Pacific in Stockton.
“It’s nice getting that first win in, because that was pure nerves,” said Eddings. “I was nervous, the girls were nervous, we didn’t have game film and we practiced for every scenario in the book. This time, I think we’ll be a little more settled.”
Sac-Joaquin Section Girls Basketball Playoffs
Tuesday
Division I
Davis-Yolo 83, Turlock 53
Lincoln-Stockton 65, Pitman 33
Division II
Modesto Christian 71, Napa 25
Vanden 71, Atwater 24
Division III
Kimball 66, Beyer 43
Patterson 46, El Camino 39
Manteca 59, Los Banos 30
Bradshaw Christian 43, East Union 35
Division IV
Central Catholic 55, Colfax 51 (OT)
Sonora 41, Dixon 36
Lathrop 57, Mountain House 48
Calaveras 51, Hilmar 24
West Campus 73, Orestimba 11
Division V
Ripon Christian 48, Le Grand 45
Division VI
Big Valley Christian 35, Freedom Christian 25
