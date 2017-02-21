Velazquez, Lopez help CV muscle Golden Valley out of the playoffs

The Central Valley boys soccer team hasn’t exactly struggled to find the back of the net.
The Hawks entered Tuesday night’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff opener having averaged over three goals per game during the regular season. CV coach Omar Leon said that the amount his squad has scored hasn’t been remotely proportionate to the number of chances its created, however, and it cost the Hawks in pursuit of a Western Athletic Conference title.
If Central Valley has a finishing problem, it wasn’t evident on Tuesday night. The Hawks struck twice in the game’s first 11 minutes and scored on three of their first five shots on goal in the opening half as they cruised into the second round with a 4-1 victory over Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium.
“We’ve struggled all season to finish,” Leon said. “We create lots of chances, but waste most of them. Soccer is all about finishing. You can have all the possession in the world and still not get results.
“The early goals were huge for us. It gave us a big confidence boost, which led to more goals. Golden Valley created its chances, but we just finished better tonight.”
That’s been the story of Golden Valley’s last month of the season as the Cougars (11-8-2) dropped four of their last six regular-season contests while scoring just eight goals along the way.
Central Valley (18-6-3) made it five losses in seven games thanks in large part to a lightning-fast start, beginning with a goal just 7 minutes in.
Weather forced the game to move from Central Valley to the Veterans Stadium turf, but the Hawks didn’t seem to mind hitting the road. CV had an obvious size advantage over the Cougars and pressed it from the opening whistle, playing a direct result in the first two goals.
Andres Velazquez helped get the scoring started, heading a ball from the right side of the GV 18-yard box into a throng of bodies in the middle. Adrian Espinoza won the jump ball, heading home the opener.
Before the Cougars had a full chance to recover from conceding so quickly, Central Valley struck again.
Velazquez got the play started again, dropping a pass over the top of the Golden Valley defense. Angel Lopez muscled his defender off the ball and then chipped a shot over charging GV goalkeeper Isaac Delgado to make it 2-0 just 11 minutes in.
The senior combo of Vazquez (two goals, two assists) and Lopez (one goal, one assist) had a monster evening combining for three of Hawks’ four goals.
“Their size was definitely a huge factor in the game,” Golden Valley coach Lance Eber said. “They were big and they were fast, and they moved the ball quickly. They moved the ball faster and connected passes much better than us, particularly in the first 15 minutes of the first half.”
Velazquez pushed the lead to 3-0 in the 29th minute, combining on some nice give-and-go work with Lopez through the heart of the GV defense. His initial shot was saved by a sliding Delgado (six saves), but Velazquez volleyed home the rebound.
Just when CV threatened to turn the game into a rout, the Cougars got a spark minutes before the break.
Hawks goalkeeper Christian Gonzalez came out to punch away a cross into the box in the 37th minute, but only got the ball as far as the top of the 18. With Gonzalez off of his line, Nick Guzman didn’t hesitate, hitting the bouncing ball with a bicycle kick that floated over a defender and into the top left corner of the goal.
GV rode the momentum of the spectacular late goal into the second half, dominating the opening 15 minutes with constant possession on Central Valley’s half of the pitch. For all of the Cougars’ positive play, they didn’t produce a shot on goal during the span.
Central Valley made them pay with Velazquez finishing things off in the 57th minute.
Lopez won a turnover in midfield and sprinted into the Golden Valley 18. He took the ball to the touchline looking for a shooting angle, before laying a ball off to a sprinting Velazquez at the top of the 18. The senior one-timed home his second goal to all but end it.
“That’s kind of the story of our entire second half of the season,” Eber said. “We’ve been really good at building up, but we haven’t been able to connect in the final third to create shots. We had plenty of chances. Either a cross was too long, or a pass was too heavy or we blasted shots nowhere near the goal.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments