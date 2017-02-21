Kelly’s free throws in OT lift Central Catholic in D-IV opener

Jasmine Kelly returned to the scene of the crime, determined to atone for her teammates’ misfortunes.
The Central Catholic High girls basketball team's struggles at the free throw line almost proved costly Tuesday in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.
The Raiders missed five of their six free throws in the third and fourth quarters, including one to seal the game in the final seconds of regulation.
But Kelly, whose acumen and ability defy her age, rescued Central Catholic with her accuracy in overtime. The sophomore knocked down all four free throws, guiding the No. 8 Raiders to a 55-51 victory over No. 9 Colfax.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking,” Kelly said, “but as a team, we needed to get this win.”
Central Catholic (19-9) will travel to top-seeded West Campus (22-4) on Thursday, but not before entertaining home fans with a seesaw affair against the Falcons. The Raiders saw a double-digit lead vanish and then failed to finish off Colfax (18-10) in the final seconds of regulation.
“Jasmine stepped up and made (four) huge ones,” Central Catholic coach Alison Murata Nichols said. “I’m glad we fought back and gathered ourselves. They were upset they missed those free throws. I was really pleased they regrouped and fought back.”
West Campus won't be so forgiving.
The Golden Empire League champions thumped Orestimba Tuesday, 73-11.
“It’s a challenge,” Nichols said. “In years past, we’ve faced Brookside Christian and some high seeds, but I tell our girls, if we go out and play hard, play our game and hustle, I feel like they’ll represent.”
With the Mark Gallo Health and Fitness Center booked for a school fundraiser, the Raiders returned to their small gymnasium for their playoff opener, and appeared poised to run away from Colfax.
Danielle Friedrich scored 13 of her team-high 22 points in the first half as Central Catholic led by as many as 10.
The Raiders’ all-time leading scorer showcased her entire game early on, delighting a small playoff crowd with every shot, slick dribble and blind pass.
She beat the defense with spinning shots, launched from beyond the arc and finished both rebounds and fast-breaks. When the defense leaned her way, Friedrich, a four-year starting senior guard, didn't force the issue.
Instead, she found the open teammate.
Every shot and pass seemed to found its mark, including desperate diving saves. Friedrich closed the first quarter with a no-look assist to Cameron Sauls to give Central Catholic a 17-7 lead.
Friedrich dove out of bounds after a ball, whipping a pass behind her back. Sauls finished off the glass before the Colfax defense could comprehend.
“When people look at the stat sheet or on MaxPreps, they see big numbers by her (Friedrich),” Nichols said, “but everyone is stepping up. ... In years past, we’ve been a one-man show, but now their confidence is growing in their abilities.”
The Falcons would close the gap with a 15-0 run in the third quarter. Caliegh McClenahan, a 6-foot-2 junior, was the equalizer. She scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in the third quarter as Colfax stormed into the lead 39-38.
The fourth quarter featured four lead changes, setting up a wild flurry in the final minute. Hannah Heath buried a runner to give Central Catholic a 49-47 lead with 49 seconds left.
After Friedrich missed the front end of a one-and-one, senior Alexandra Candelario drew a charge on McClenahan with 10.9 seconds left and stepped to the line with a chance to seal the victory. Her first free throw clanked off the rim, triggering a run-out by Colfax.
Grace Bliss finished ahead of the final buzzer, sending the game into overtime.
Central Catholic never lost its composure, though, outscoring the Falcons 6-2 in overtime.
“There is a lot of senior leadership out here,” Nichols said. “It didn’t rattle them. They kept fighting back. Unfortunately, we let some leads go, but I think their maturity and leadership really showed. They were able to pull it out.”
Kelly finished with eight points, while Candelario, a Holy Names-bound guard, had 15.
“We knew we had to get back in it,” Kelly said of the mood inside the huddle before overtime. “It was a new game; it was 0-0.”
Bliss had 13 for Colfax, but fouled out early in the overtime period.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
