District’s top Sac-Joaquin Section title contenders aware upsets lurk

The band, the dancers, the fans and the basketball team caught Beyer High coach Kyle McKim and his program off guard.
And it didn’t take long for Grant High of Sacramento, a No. 12 seed playing 80 miles away from home, to cook up an upset in the first round of last year’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.
The Patriots played from behind most of the night and a season that began with such promise ended in stunned silence.
“We made a lot of mistakes last year in terms of focusing on what’s ahead instead of the game in front of us,” McKim said. “It was such a weird situation with losing Georgie (Dancer to a season-ending ACL injury). I wouldn’t say we looked past Grant, but I would say our focus wasn’t 100 percent where it needed to be. There was a lot of stuff going.”
That loss serves a reminder to the Stanislaus District’s top boys contenders as the 2017 postseason gets underway on Wednesday evening. Beyer, Central Catholic, Manteca, Modesto Christian and Ripon – The Bee’s top-ranked large- and small-school teams, in no particular order – have serious section title hopes, but each is careful not to get caught looking ahead.
Trip hazards exist at every stop in the journey.
“We’ve talked to the seniors about what we’ve done this year,” said McKim, referencing the program’s first Modesto Metro Conference, “and they’ve done a great job of keeping the team focused on the task ahead, which is this next game. I think it will be a benefit … that loss to Grant. We learned a lot as a group. Hopefully, we can improve this year.”
Sixth-seeded Beyer will host No. 11 Patterson in an intriguing regional Division II matchup, while No. 7 Modesto Christian’s Division I title defense begins with a visit from No. 10 Cosumnes Oaks.
No. 3 Manteca hosts No. 14 Johnson of Sacramento in their D-III opener, while two Stanislaus District teams take aim in the D-IV playoffs. Defending champion and top seed Central Catholic opens with Mountain House, which defeated Delhi in Friday’s outbracket game.
The Central Catholic boys basketball will host Wednesday’s first-round playoff game against Mountian House inside its old gymnasium. The spacious, state-of-the-art Mark Gallo Health and Fitness Center has been booked for a school event. If the Raiders win on Wednesday, they’ll also host Friday’s second-round game inside the old gym.
No. 4 Ripon’s title hopes are buoyed by arguably the deepest set of guards in the area: four-year starter Cole Stevens, three-year starter Aaron Paschini, transfer Noah Hernandez, and brothers Kyle and Anthony Sisk.
The Indians host No. 13 Marysville.
All games tip at 7 p.m.
“We have our work cut out with Patterson,” McKim said of the Tigers, the Western Athletic Conference champion. “Our guys are excited about the prospects of what could happen if we keep winning, but you can’t get ahead of yourself. That’s a dangerous way to think.”
With the momentum of an undefeated run through the Valley Oak League in its sails, Manteca is looking to capture the program’s first section title in 30 years. The Buffaloes came close last season, losing to VOL rival Weston Ranch in the D-III final at Sleep Train Arena. Manteca bounced back quickly, making an unprecedented run through the CIF State Division III tournament.
This year, the No. 1 goal was not to defend the state title, but to capture VOL and section championships.
With those two goals in place, Manteca coach Brett Lewis said his team has been focused on the game-by-game process all season long. That won’t change in the postseason, he says.
Lewis returns seven players from last year’s team, including starters Tydus Verhoeven and Dwight Young.
“They understand the importance of every game in a playoff run. The worst thing they can do is overlook an opponent in the playoffs and I believe they understand that,” Lewis said. “If we don’t win (Wednesday), we don’t have a big picture. It’s one game at a time.”
Central Catholic coach Mike Wilson doesn’t have to have to remind his team of the consequences. The Raiders had their own state title run stopped by Palma of Salinas, who marched into Central Catholic’s old gym and handed out a 66-59 loss in the semifinal round of the CIF State D-IV regional tournament.
“The biggest memory these kids have isn’t the section championship. It’s the Palma loss,” Wilson said. “I’m happy with them right now, in terms of their practice, their focus and how we finished up league. They’re taking this serious.”
The loss snapped a six-game postseason winning streak, and Wilson said it didn’t take much. Central Catholic trailed 15-3 early and shot 6 of 23 from the 3-point line, and never recovered from a slow start.
Their focus today is sharpened by the sting of that loss.
“It was an opportunity we could have and should have won,” Wilson said, “but they got outplayed and outworked. Ability-wise, they matched up and didn’t perform. They’re unhappy about that.
“The one thing I love about this team, they’re competitive. Every loss we’ve taken, they’ve been bothered by it. We have the opportunity to defend (the D-IV section title) and we need to take advantage of it.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
