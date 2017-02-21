Modesto Christian’s Warwick twins share Modesto Metro Conference MVP

Identical twins Nicole and Meagan Warwick share more than genetic code and appearance.
Thanks to a vote of Modesto Metro Conference coaches, the Modesto Christian High senior guards also share the league MVP award.
The Warwick sisters drove the Crusaders (22-4) to the top of the standings and a top seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs, combining athleticism, experience and an unmatched competitive spirit.
Modesto Christian won the MMC going away with a 14-0 record, three games clear of runner-up Enochs.
The Eagles were awarded the conference title, but only because the Crusaders, ranked 12th in MaxPreps’ D-II state poll, weren’t eligible for the top team prize.
Before the season, the league decided only a Modesto City Schools team would be eligible for the championship. The consensus among league athletic directors was Modesto Christian coveted loftier crowns, such as Sac-Joaquin Section and CIF State titles.
Everything else, though, like the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed and the individual awards, would remain in play.
The Crusaders received quite the haul, too, beginning with the Warwick sisters. Davis coach and athletic director Tim Garcia suggested the twins share the MVP.
“When you have identical twins … yes, they got different parts to their game, but at the end of the day, they are just legit from the competitive side to the athletic side,” Modesto Christian coach Robb Spencer said. “They have the will and the drive, you name it. It’s been a blessing.
“Usually, you hope for one kid like that. To have two is unreal.”
Rachel Smith joined the Warwicks on the first team. A third-year varsity senior, Smith is averaging 9.6 points and is tied for the team lead with 56 3-pointers. She is also third in steals (2.4).
Jasmine Spencer (6.3 points, four rebounds) and Alyssa Sandoval (8.9 points, 56 3-pointers) were named to the second team, while Casandra White (8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds) was an honorable mention.
The second-seeded Crusaders opened the Division II playoffs at home Tuesday against No. 15 Napa.
The Warwicks ranked among the league leaders in every major statistical category, including scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.
Nicole averaged 11 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.5 steals, while Meagan averaged 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and a league-high 5.5 assists and 5.3 steals.
For Meagan, the MVP award serves as validation. She spent her entire junior season on the sideline rehabbing a back injury. In her absence, Nicole flourished as a team leader.
Coach Spencer said the injury made both sisters stronger, and the team has reaped the benefits.
“When they first came in, it was all about Meagan. It was all about her,” Spencer said. “Her junior year, she has that injury and all of a sudden Nicole finds out she can play, too. She raised the bar and became an All-District player. She came out of her shell.
“Now I have two MVPs – and they’re playing like it,” he added. “It’s special for Meagan with everything that she’s gone through. She’s bounced back.”
The first team featured a collection of offensive and defensive stalwarts, beginning with Davis junior Lea Anderson, the league scoring champ, and Enochs’ Zakiya Williams.
Anderson averaged 24.3 points per game and scored at least 30 points once on against every league opponent, except Modesto Christian. She also averaged six rebounds and five assists, many to teammate and second-team selection Bailee Haueter (16.4 points, five rebounds).
Davis was 13-10.
Williams averaged 17.8 points per game. Though her shooting percentage dipped from her breakout junior season, the 5-foot-6 guard was more prolific from beyond the 3-point (30) and free-throw lines (101). She also averaged 3.1 assists and nearly two steals for the Eagles (14-11), who lost in a Division I outbracket game to Chavez.
Gregori’s Courtnee Van Dyke and Beyer’s Brittany Meyers carved out their first-team selection on the defensive side of the ball. Van Dyke led the league in rebounding (nine) and blocked shots (1.8), while Meyers averaged 2.3 steals for the Patriots (19-8), which opened the D-III playoffs at Kimball on Tuesday.
Gregori was 12-15.
Deja Acosta of Downey (5-21) and Jennifer Pedretti of Modesto (2-19) were also named to the first team. There were no statistics available for Modesto, Downey and Johansen (1-20).
Dominique Lewis of Enochs (11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds), Destiny Avelar of Beyer (11.7 points, 62 3-pointers) and Haueter rounded out the second team.
Sabrina Martinez of Enochs (5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds), Savannah Macias of Beyer (9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds), Sierra Espinoza of Gregori (6.4 points, 1.8 steals), Joy Leaupepetele of Davis (7.6 points, eight rebounds), Vanessa Dominguez of Downey, Ariana Hin of Modesto and Koleka Felt of Johansen earned an honorable mention.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
2016-17 All-MMC Girls Basketball
Coach of the Year: Robb Spencer, Modesto Christian
MVPs: Nicole and Meagan Warwick, Modesto Christian
First team
Rachel Smith, Modesto Christian
Zakiya Williams, Enochs
Brittany Meyers, Beyer
Courtnee Van Dyke, Gregori
Lea Anderson, Davis
Deja Acosta, Downey
Jennifer Pedretti, Modesto
Second team
Jasmine Spencer, Modesto Christian
Alyssa Sandoval, Modesto Christian
Dominique Lewis, Enochs
Destiny Avelar, Beyer
Bailee Haueter, Davis
Honorable mentions
Casandra White, Modesto Christian
Sabrina Martinez, Enochs
Savannah Macias, Beyer
Sienna Espinoza, Gregori
Joylina Leaupepetele, Davis
Vanessa Dominguez, Downey
Ariana Hin, Modesto
Koleka Felt, Johansen
