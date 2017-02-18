Section Girls Masters: Coscia, Guevara and Vergara win titles

Enochs High tandem Rory Coscia and Katrina Guevara joined Gregori sophomore Liliana Vergara atop the medalists’ podium Saturday at the Sac-Joaquin Section Girls Masters Championships.
All three took home section titles and, for Guevara, it’s her second. That trio gave the Modesto Metro Conference a reason to wave high its banner at McNair High.
Guevara, a reigning state runner-up, rolled through the 145-pound bracket with four wins via fall, the last in 3:39 over Geralene Pomelo of Pacheco. Coscia (118), her running mate, improved to 34-0 after a hard-fought 8-5 decision over Savannah Scott of Del Oro. Vergara (152) took charge with a second-round reversal and near-fall to beat Alexis Young of River Valley 9-2.
“I have more wrestling skills now. My technique is better and I’m more on top of my game,” the 34-2 Guevara said. “You train hard and keep looking forward to the matches, you focus more and you think, ‘This is my year.’”
Wrestlers throughout the Stanislaus District shined. Hailey Ward (103) became the first Turlock freshman female to qualify for the CIF State Championships, thanks to a 1-0 decision over Simone Infante of Sheldon. Golden Valley’s Adreyana Wickard (108) won in dramatic style – a takedown with five seconds left to to defeat Jenna Bacich of Bear Creek 6-5.
Golden Valley’s Kiana Hart (133), Ripon’s Victoria White (162), Courtney Juarez of Atwater (172) and Pacheco all reached the finals. The top five in each weight class advanced to the state meet next weekend at Visalia.
3 Title-winning wrestlers from the Modesto Metro Conference
Coscia’s fourth win of the meet wasn’t easy, though she nearly pinned Scott in the first round. Her lead melted to 8-5, and Scott’s head-butt nearly closed the gap to 8-7 in the final seconds. It was Coscia’s third win over Scott this season, but the Eagles star exhaled when it was over.
“I’ve cut a little weight,” she said. “Next week I’m hoping to not cut as much. I don’t want it to affect my stamina.”
Wickard, who wrestled primarily against the boys until the postseason, tapped into her reservoir of strength for the clutch takedown over Bacich. The Golden Valley junior, who trailed almost the entire match, was inspired by her father, GV assistant coach Josh Wickard. Her father guided the GV boys at their divisonal.
“I was thinking about my father all the time,” Wickard said. “He would have told me that I didn’t get here for nothing. ... I felt (Bacich) sitting on her butt. I just went for it.”
Ward (38-3) scored the match’s only point with a second-round escape, then rode out the final two minutes for the win over Infante.
“It was really stressful. I was really nervous,” said Ward, no novice after seven years of competition. “If I place next week (top eight), I’ll be pleased with myself.”
You train hard and keep looking forward to the matches, you focus more and you think, ‘This is my year.’
Enochs’ Katrina Guevara
Vergara’s 4-0 run over the two days came at a price. She suffered a knee injury during the semifinals earlier Saturday, and she gutted through two stoppages in the final.
“It hurts, but it’s fine,” she said. “I had to think about what I was doing all the time and not do anything dumb.”
There was no shame in White’s loss in less than a minute. Vintage’s Alyvia Fiske, a reigning state champion, has not been scored on in two seasons.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
Comments