Pitman’s Perez, Velasquez win division wrestling titles

Isaiah Perez has high expectations for himself the next few weeks. The Pitman High School junior wanted to make a statement this weekend.
Perez did just that, emphatically winning the 170-pound final by pinning Tokay’s Dylan Kranich in the third round to cap a dominant performance in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Tournament at Pitman on Saturday.
“I have worked really hard. I’m just trying to place at state,” Perez said. “I took second my freshman and sophomore years at divisionals. This year, I wanted to take first.”
Perez, taking advantage of his speed, was in control from the start against Kranich. Perez scored a takedown and two near-fall points to open a 4-0 lead by the end of the first round.
Perez began his high school career as a 113-pounder and moved up to 135 pounds last year. He says he’s still a lightweight at heart .
“I think wrestling as a lightweight gives me an advantage,” Perez said. “I have better movement than most my opponents because they are a lot heavier.”
Perez frustrated Kranich while building a 10-0 lead by the end of the second round. Kranich then was penalized early in the third round when he struck Perez with a closed fist on the face that extended Perez’s lead to 11-0.
“I could tell he was getting frustrated throughout the match,” Perez said. “Usually, I would have retaliated. It might have cost me the match. This time, I was able to keep my composure. I just decided to pin him.”
Perez recorded the pin with 1 minute left in the match.
“He’s worked extremely hard this year because he wants to get to state and medal,” Pitman coach Adam Vasconcellos said. “He hopes to make it to a state final. He wanted to make a statement this weekend.”
Perez was one of three Stanislaus District wrestlers to win individual titles. He was joined by Pitman teammate Adam Velasquez (126 pounds) and Buhach Colony’s Juan Rosales (160).
Del Oro and Pitman entered the finals tied in the team race, but with seven finalists, the Golden Eagles pulled away to win the blue banner with 209 points. The Pride finished second with 197 points.
Meanwhile, Velasquez is where he wants to be heading into the Masters Tournament next weekend after an Achilles’ tendon injury last summer forced him to sit out earlier this season. The injury had Velasquez playing catch-up when he returned in January.
The senior looked healthy as he dismantled Del Oro’s Mikey Mello 11-4 in the 126-pound final. Mello’s points came off escapes that Velasquez allowed.
Velasquez’s strategy in the final wasn’t complicated.
“Dominate. That’s it, plain and simple,” Velasquez said. “I’m focused on the bigger picture, which is a state championship.”
Rosales rallied late to defeat Del Oro’s Will Costonzo 6-3.
The match was scoreless entering the third round, and Costonzo earned an early escape to lead 1-0.
Rosales earned a takedown and three near-fall points to surge ahead 5-1 by using a headlock to get Costonzo on his back with less than a minute left in the match.
“All I was thinking was I ain’t letting go,” Rosales said.
Five other district wrestlers reached the finals. Settling for second place were Golden Valley’s Caydin Wickard (106) and Cortland Morse (220), Buhach Colony’s Kyle Downs (113), and Turlock’s Alex Oliveira (132) and Breck Jeffus (195).
The top eight in each division advance to Masters at Stockton Arena.
