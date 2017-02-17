Allen propels Merced’s Golden Valley past Ceres in D-II opener

Cyrus Allen got a taste for the playoff two years ago as a freshman call-up during Golden Valley’s all-to-brief appearance in the playoffs and, after failing to make the playoffs last year, Allen wanted to make the most of this year’s opportunity.
The 6-foot-5 junior center scored a game-high 27 points and came through with a key block in the waning moments of overtime to help the Cougars to a 57-55 overtime win over Ceres in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II outbracket game on Friday night at Phil de la Porte Gymnasium.
Golden Valley (15-13) advances to take on top-seeded Whitney in Rocklin on Wednesday. Ceres finishes the season at 15-12.
The Cougars held a 49-48 lead with 31.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Allen was fouled by Ceres big man Cristiancq Garcia, but missed both free throws.
“When my coach told me to run back down on defense, I was not paying attention at all,” said Allen, who averages 18 points and 13 rebounds per game. “I had to, like, run as fast as I could and I just got the block. I thought they were going to call a foul and I got nervous.”
After missing his second free throw, Garcia grabbed the rebound and found a wide-open Inder Sandhu racing up court. Garcia hit Sandhu in stride at about the opposite foul line and raced toward the bucket for appeared to be a go-ahead layup.
But Allen recovered quickly and swatted the 6-3 Sandhu’s shot at rim-level.
The Cougars would stretch the lead to 51-48, but Ceres’ Haaydn Martinez sank a pull-up 3-pointer with GV’s Fabian Rivera right in his face to force overtime.
Martinez, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer this season at 14.4 points per game, scored nine of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter.
“It got the crowd back into it and it got my teammates back into it,” Martinez said of his 3-pointer. “I thought we’d come into the overtime with more momentum.”
Ceres had opportunities to take the lead in the OT.
Martinez had a good look at a 3-pointer from the corner but his shot rimmed out. Later, Sandhu momentarily had a clear path along the baseline for a layup, but Isaac Cropper recovered a slapped the ball out of his hands.
Moments later, Allen snapped a 53-53 with a short jumper in the paint with 36 seconds left in OT. A pair of free throws by Cropper with 11 seconds left sealed the victory.
Ceres held a 22-12 in the second quarter, but Golden Valley used a 17-0 run to close the first half and took a 29-22 advantage at the break.
