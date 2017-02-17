Myers, Martin help Modesto clinch first playoff win since 2005

Qimonni Myers knew it was going to be a good night the moment his first shot crested the rim.
The Modesto High senior guard left no doubt with his final attempt of the first half, a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that signaled the beginning of the end for visiting Edison.
Myers tallied 22 of his game-high 26 points in the first half, guiding the No. 16 Panthers to their first Sac-Joaquin Section playoff win in more than a decade, 77-58.
Modesto outscored No. 17 Edison 47-20 over the second and third quarters to remain alive in the Division I tournament.
“We’ve been working hard all season to get to this spot,” said Myers, who was mobbed by teammates after his 3 to close the first half. “We just know if we keep working hard, we’re going to win games.”
Myers couldn’t miss – and it seemed Panther Palace wouldn’t let him, either.
He knocked down three 3-pointers in the second quarter, including two from the corner that needed favorable home bounces to remain in the cylinder. Both shots kicked off the back of the iron, caught the front lip of the rim and then bounced in.
“I haven’t had a kid that has that kind of ability … just to take over a game like he does,” Modesto coach Pete Peterson said. “It is fun. … He’s a special kid and he’s been great for us.”
Modesto (17-10) ended two droughts Friday.
The playoff appearance was the program’s first since 2008, and the win was the first since the 2005-06 season. That year, the Panthers, coached by athletic director Donnie Wallace, reached the Division I final and qualified for the CIF Northern California regional tournament.
These Panthers will be hard-pressed to match that feat, but the excitement in the gymnasium was palpable. The crowd lingered long after the final horn, waiting to congratulate the team one last time.
“It’s a validation of all the hard work the kids have been putting in and their belief in what we’ve been trying to preach about, you know, staying with the process,” Peterson said. “... It puts Modesto basketball back (on the map). Somebody has to think about us now.”
With the win, Modesto sets up a date with top-seeded Sheldon (25-2) Wednesday evening in Sacramento.
The Panthers welcome the challenge. They are playing their best basketball of the season after routing Enochs, Gregori and now Edison (17-11) in succession. The last two have been high-stakes games that Modesto has put away early.
“We’ve been waiting for this. Everybody has been doubting us, saying we’re not going to make it since we lost to Beyer,” Myers said. “We have a very high tempo right now. We have momentum going in, so we’re going to be good.”
Edison was its own worst enemy in this outbracket game.
The Vikings committed 30 turnovers and trailed by as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter. In the third, when the game spiraled out of control, Edison had more turnovers (10) than points (nine).
Modesto used a zone defense and dared Edison to shoot the ball from distance.
“Defense wins these kinds of games,” said Peterson, whose team outscored the Vikings 25-9 in the third. “We might miss some shots, but there’s never an excuse not to defend.”
Myers’ fast start created space and opportunities for his teammates in the second half.
Esteban Martin scored 14 of his 20 points in the third, including a crowd-pleasing, two-handed flush to make it 56-31.
The 6-foot-6 senior also had 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Peterson praised Myers for recognizing when to defer to Martin, who has highlighted the Panthers’ three-game winning streak.
Martin has scored 20 or more points in all three games, including a season-high 26 in a 91-50 victory over Enochs on Feb. 10.
“On paper, looking in: ‘Oh, they’ve got a 6-6 kid. They’re going to bang it to down low.’ We knew we’d have to create opportunities from the arc to bring people away from Esteban and let him play,” Peterson said. “That was huge. With Ryan (Silva) not really hitting a lot of shots early and ‘Q’ knocking his down, then it was one of those things where Esteban started to get opportunities in the second half.”
Silva had 13 points and Markus Brady finished with nine for the Panthers, who have won their last three games by an average of 25 points.
