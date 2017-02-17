Playoff preview: District champions shooting for section success

The Downey High boys soccer team has defied expectation all season long, so what’s another two weeks?
That’s the mindset of third-year coach Misael Torres, who returned a fallen champion to the Modesto Metro Conference mountaintop this winter.
The Knights ended a five-year title drought with a 5-2 victory over Davis in their regular-season finale, but can they carry that momentum into the postseason where no Modesto City Schools program has won it all in 21 years.
In fact, all four of the Stanislaus District’s large-school champions – Downey, East Union, Turlock and Pacheco – have never celebrated a Sac-Joaquin Section title. In this season of change, is this the year one of them breaks through?
The section announced its playoff brackets for boys and girls soccer on Friday. On Thursday, The Bee dove into the girls’ soccer scene with a playoff preview at www.modbee.com. Here’s a closer look at the Stanislaus District’s eight boys’ champions:
Modesto Metro Conference
Champion: Downey
The Knights are back on top of the MMC after relinquishing the throne to Modesto High the last four years. Downey, which also won three titles from 2008-2011, took control of the championship with a statement victory over Davis in their regular-season finale. Led by energetic midfielder Daniel Martinez, the Knights scored the first five goals of the game, including three in a two-minute span, to leave little doubt. Martinez finished two goals and an assist, narrowly missing out on a hat trick. Can the Knights roll that momentum into the postseason? The MMC hasn’t had much luck at the section level. Gregori, back in the postseason for a fourth straight year, was the last Modesto City Schools program to reach a final, losing to Cosumnes Oaks in Division II in 2013. Beyer remains the only team hoist a banner, doing so with a 3-1 win over Jesuit in 1996.
Valley Oak League
Champion: East Union
After years of success at the lower levels, coach Edgar Zelaya has made a seamless transition to the varsity game. Zelaya guided East Union to its first VOL championship in five years, finishing a difficult schedule 12-0-2 with wins in 11 of its last 12 games. Zelaya is 29-5-6 in two seasons as varsity coach. Junior Daniel Gomez is the lynchpin in the Lancers’ attack. Gomez is second in the state with 28 assists, most to Jesus Hurtado (23 goals) and Hector Romero (nine goals). East Union’s only loss was its season opener against Turlock, the Central California Conference champion. Since then, the Lancers are 17-0-4. While the girls’ program won back-to-back section titles in 2014-15, the boys are searching for their first blue banner. Zelaya was on the bench for both of the girls’ titles.
Central California Conference
Champion: Turlock
With experience on its side, the Bulldogs snapped a three-year playoff drought, surviving a rugged conference and challenges from Merced and Golden Valley. Eight of Turlock’s 20 players are seniors and that leadership has shined in big moments during the season. The Bulldogs have beaten East Union and played Division I heavyweight Davis of Yolo to a 1-0 loss. There are a few disconcerting results, though. Turlock has been beaten by playoff-caliber opponents (Central Valley and Modesto), and then had its five-game unbeaten streak stopped by rival Pitman in their regular season finale. The Pride blanked the Bulldogs 2-0.
Western Athletic Conference
Champion: Pacheco
The Panthers captured the first boys soccer title in school history by reeling in season-long leader Livingston in the final weeks. Pacheco won its last four games of the regular season, beginning with a 3-1 victory over Livingston, and hasn’t lost since Jan. 5. The Panthers’ fortunes changed with the return of winger Cesar Martinez and San Jose State-bound midfielder Brian Nevarez. Injuries knocked Pacheco off track early, but its return to health has restored section title hopes. Nevarez is one of the most talented players in the Stanislaus District. Though his scoring is down from a season ago, the 5-foot-10 playmaker led the WAC with 14 assists.
Trans-Valley League
Champion: Escalon
Led by sophomore Guilermo Alvarez, the Cougars were nearly perfect in the regular season, winning 18 of their 20 matches with two draws. Escalon featured a three-prong attack, each capable of a filling up the score sheet. Alvarez leads the team with 29 goals and 20 assists, building on a freshman season in which he was named the TVL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player. Senior Andrew Benitez has 23 goals and 10 assists, while junior Hector Rodriguez has 20 goals and 10 assists. For a soccer-rich community, Escalon has struggled to find a foothold at the section level. The Cougars have just one section banner and none of coach Paul Silva’s current players were alive to experience it. Escalon defeated Ripon Christian 3-0 in the Division III final in 1996.
Other leagues:
Southern League: Champion, Orestimba. Since losing its season opener to Davis, the Warriors have enjoyed a 17-game unbeaten streak with victories over Patterson, Hilmar and Los Banos. Orestimba has never won a section title and last appeared in a final in 2005, losing to Turlock Christian 4-0.
Central California Athletic Association: Champion, Venture Academy. The Mustangs faced very little resistance in the CCAA, allowing just four goals in eight matches. Big Valley Christian finished tied for second.
Mother Lode League: Champion, Linden. The Lions successfully defended their conference title and will look to settle a score in the Division V tournament. Linden was embarrassed by MLL foe Summerville in last year’s final, 6-1.
Sac-Joaquin Section Soccer Playoffs
Boys
First round/Tuesday, Feb. 21
Division I
(11) Turlock at (6) Davis
(12) Enochs at (5) Sheldon
(15) Pitman at (2) Jesuit
Division II
(16) Atwater at (1) Rocklin
(12) Gregori at (5) Tracy
(10) Woodcreek at (7) Downey
Division III
(16) Valley at (1) East Union
(12) Golden Valley at (5) Central Valley
(11) Patterson at (6) Oakdale
Division IV
(9) Union Mine at (8) Sierra*
Thursday, Feb. 23
(5) Central Catholic at (4) Livingston
Winner of (7) Rosemont-(10) Placer at (2) Pacheco
Division V
(5) Foothill at (4) Linden
(8) Calaveras at (1) West Campus
(7) Venture Academy at (2) Escalon
Division VI
(8) Millennium at (1) Orestimba
(5) Amador at (4) Hilmar
(6) Delta at (3) Delhi
(7) Riverbank at (2) Encina
Division VII
(7) Hughes Academy at (2) Le Grand
Girls
First round/Wednesday, Feb. 22
(9) Oak Ridge at (8) Enochs
(14) Folsom at (3) Turlock
(11) Modesto at (6) St. Francis
Division II
(12) Gregori at (5) Bear Creek
(11) St. Mary’s at (6) Central Valley
Division III
(9) Benicia at (8) Manteca
(13) El Camino at (4) Golden Valley
(14) Ceres at (3) Merced
(11) East Union at (6) Rio Americano
(15) American Canyon at (2) Sierra
Division IV
(9) Livingston at (8) Union Mine*
Friday, Feb. 24
(5) Dixon at (4) Central Catholic
Division V
(8) Natomas at (1) Amador
(5) Bear River at (4) Ripon
(6) Venture Academy at (3) Hilmar
(7) Sonora at (2) Capital Christian
Division VI
(8) Mariposa at (1) Bradshaw Christian
(5) Bret Harte at (4) Ripon Christian
(6) Forest Lake Christian at (3) Summerville
(7) Gustine at (2) Hughson
Division VII
(8) Stone Ridge Christian at (1) Buckingham Charter
*outbracket games
