As playoffs begin, best friends Grays, Hernandez share hoop dream

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting Pause

1:29 Six displaced by fire at Modesto mobile home park

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

0:31 PHAST member Vaneza Mariscal

0:58 Workers In La Grange Brace For Flooding

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike