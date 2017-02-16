Seeding committee not convinced; 16 District teams fill outbracket

For the Modesto High boys basketball team, it’s one play-in game to the next.
Two days after beating Gregori High in a winner-take-all battle for the Modesto Metro Conference’s final playoff berth, the 16th-seeded Panthers will be put to the test again.
Modesto welcomes No. 17 Edison of Stockton to Panther Palace on Friday for a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I outbracket game. The winner will travel to No. 1 Sheldon Wednesday.
The section rolled out its brackets for both boys and girls basketball Thursday evening with a live selection show from its office in Lodi.
The postseason goes into full swing on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 21-22, but for many in the Stanislaus District, the fun begins with Friday’s play-in games.
In all, the Stanislaus District has 16 teams playing in 12 outbracket games. All games tip at 7.
Here are the compelling storylines for the boys, broken down by division:
Division I
Defending champion and two-time CIF Northern California Open Division finalist Modesto Christian is a No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Cosumnes Oaks in the first round Wednesday. A potential second-round meeting with No. 2 Woodcreek awaits.
Division II
Ceres will host Golden Valley in a play-in game Friday. Both teams surge into the postseason following convincing rivalry wins. The Bulldogs, whose Western Athletic Conference title hopes went up in smoke following a late-season malaise, defeated Central Valley, 73-49. The Cougars, meanwhile, played their best game of the season in a 69-48 victory over Merced, according to coach Keith Hunter. ... Central Valley received the No. 18 seed and will travel to No. 15 Rodriguez in another play-in game. ... No. 8 Merced will host No. 9 Rocklin on Wednesday, while No. 6 Beyer hosts No. 11 Patterson.
Division III
Reigning CIF State Division III champion Manteca will begin its hunt for the program’s first section banner since 1987 as a No. 3 seed. The Buffaloes open with No. 14 Johnson. A potential showdown with Valley Oak League rival Lathrop looms in the second round. Anchored by senior Junior Ballard, the No. 11 Spartans must prove themselves on the road at No. 6 Rio Americano. Worth noting: Manteca beat Lathrop and No. 9 Weston Ranch twice en route to the VOL title.
Division IV
Despite losing junior point guard Josh Hamilton, Central Catholic has earned the right to defend its title as the No. 1 seed. The Raiders have won five straight games. Much of that momentum has to do with the emergence of forward Conor Fenton, whose length and athleticism have made him a terror on the glass. He had nine points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday’s victory over East Union. The Raiders will play the winner of No. 16 Mountain House-No. 17 Delhi, which will be contested Friday. ... The Mother Lode League was awarded with two home games: No. 14 Highlands at No. 3 Calaveras, and No. 12 Mesa Verde at No. 5 Sonora. ... Trans-Valley League champion Ripon will begin its pursuit of a section title as the No. 4 seed. The Indians will host No. 13 Marysville. ... No. 9 Hilmar travels to No. 8 Dixon, while No. 10 Orestimba ventures to No. 7 Foothill.
Division V
Mariposa’s title defense begins on the road at No. 3 Argonaut Wednesday. The winner draws No. 2 Brookside Christian, which was defeated by the Grizzlies in last year’s title game at Sleep Train Arena. ... No. 4 Ripon Christian will host No. 5 Hughes Academy.
Division VI
No. 9 Turlock Christian and No. 11 Big Valley Christian open at No. 8 Freedom Christian and No. 6 Stockton Christian, respectively, Friday.
Here are the compelling storylines for the girls, broken down by division:
Division I
The Central California Conference was the most intriguing of the Stanislaus District’s eight leagues, and true to form, the CCC was decided on the final night. Those wars weren’t enough to impress the seeding committee, which sends champion Turlock and runner-up Pitman on the road to start the D-I tournament. No. 9 Turlock open at No. 8 Davis, while No. 13 Pitman goes to No. 4 Lincoln of Stockton. ... No. 16 Enochs will host an outbracket game against No. 17 Chavez.
Division II
Modesto Christian is the No. 2 seed and will open against No. 15 Napa. The Crusaders are gunning for top seed Vanden, which outlasted Modesto Christian 83-78 in a double-overtime thriller on Feb. 4. The rematch is only possible if both teams reach the finals on March 4 at the University of Pacific.
Division III
No. 4 Manteca hosts No. 13 Los Banos Tuesday. The Buffaloes feature two college-bound seniors: Louisville’s Loretta Kakala, the District’s first McDonald’s All-American; and Syd’nee Fryer, who is committed to Southern Oregon. ... No. 3 Patterson hosts No. 14 El Camino, while No. 11 East Union (vs. Bradshaw Christian) and No. 12 Beyer (vs. Kimball) go on the road.
Division IV
The Division IV bracket is sprinkled with local teams, beginning with No. 16 Orestimba hosting No. 17 Ripon Friday. ... No. 2 Calaveras (vs. No. 15 Hilmar), No. 4 Sonora (vs. No. 13 Dixon), No. 6 Lathrop (vs. No. 11 Mountain House), and No. 8 Central Catholic (vs. Colfax) all host first round games on Tuesday.
Division V
No. 6 Ripon Christian will host No. 11 Le Grand in an old Southern League matchup. ... Argonaut is the top seed, while Mariposa is No. 4. Both received first-round byes.
Division VI
No. 6 Big Valley Christian will open the tournament at No. 3 Freedom Christian on Tuesday.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Playoffs
(Matchups involving Stanislaus District teams; all games start at 7 p.m.)
BOYS
Division I
Friday, Feb. 17
No. 17 Edison at No. 16 Modesto
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Modesto/Edison at No. 1 Sheldon
No. 10 Cosumnes Oaks at No. 7 Modesto Christian
Division II
Friday, Feb. 17
No. 17 Golden Valley at No. 16 Ceres
No. 18 Central Valley at No. 15 Rodriguez
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Golden Valley/Ceres at No. 1 Whitney
Central Valley/Rodriguez at No. 2 Burbank
No. 11 Patterson at No. 6 Beyer
No. 9 Rocklin at No. 8 Merced
Division III
Friday, Feb. 17
No. 17 Rosemont at No. 16 El Capitan
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Rosemont/El Capitan at No. 1 Vanden
No. 14 Johnson at No. 3 Manteca
No. 9 Weston Ranch at No. 8 Christian Brothers
No. 11 Lathrop at No. 6 Rio Americano
Division IV
Friday, Feb. 17
No. 17 Delhi at No. 16 Mountain House
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Delhi/Mountain House at No. 1 Central Catholic
No. 14 Highlands at No. 3 Calaveras
No. 12 Mesa Verde at No. 5 Sonora
No. 9 Hilmar at No. 8 Dixon
No. 10 Orestimba at No. 7 Foothill
Division V
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 6 Mariposa at No. 3 Argonaut
No. 5 Hughes Academy at No. 4 Ripon Christian
Division VI
Friday, Feb. 17
No. 9 Turlock Christian at No. 8 Freedom Christian
No. 11 Big Valley Christian at No. 6 Stockton Christian
GIRLS
Division I
Friday, Feb. 17
No. 17 Chavez at No. 16 Enochs
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Chavez/Enochs at No. 1 St. Mary’s
No. 9 Turlock at No. 8 Davis-Yolo
No. 13 Pitman at No. 4 Lincoln-Stockton
Division II
Friday, Feb. 17
No. 17 Central Valley at No. 16 Atwater
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Central Valley/Atwater at No. 1 Vanden
No. 15 Napa at No. 2 Modesto Christian
Division III
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 14 El Camino at No. 3 Patterson
No. 13 Los Banos at No. 4 Manteca
No. 11 East Union at No. 6 Bradshaw Christian
No. 12 Beyer at No. 5 Kimball
Division IV
Friday, Feb. 17
No. 17 Ripon at No. 16 Orestimba
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Ripon/Orestimba at No. 1 West Campus
No. 15 Hilmar at No. 2 Calaveras
No. 13 Dixon at No. 4 Sonora
No. 11 Mountain House at No. 6 Lathrop
No. 9 Colfax at No. 8 Central Catholic
Division V
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 11 Le Grand at No. 6 Ripon Christian
Thursday, Feb. 23
Hughes Academy/Western Sierra at No. 1 Argonaut
Greene Academy/Vacaville Christian at No. 4 Mariposa
Le Grand/Ripon Christian at No. 3 Golden Sierra
Division VI
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 6 Big Valley Christian at No. 3 Freedom Christian
