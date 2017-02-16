High School Sports

February 16, 2017 5:18 PM

Seeding committee not convinced; 16 District teams fill outbracket

By James Burns

For the Modesto High boys basketball team, it’s one play-in game to the next.

Two days after beating Gregori High in a winner-take-all battle for the Modesto Metro Conference’s final playoff berth, the 16th-seeded Panthers will be put to the test again.

Modesto welcomes No. 17 Edison of Stockton to Panther Palace on Friday for a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I outbracket game. The winner will travel to No. 1 Sheldon Wednesday.

The section rolled out its brackets for both boys and girls basketball Thursday evening with a live selection show from its office in Lodi.

The postseason goes into full swing on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 21-22, but for many in the Stanislaus District, the fun begins with Friday’s play-in games.

In all, the Stanislaus District has 16 teams playing in 12 outbracket games. All games tip at 7.

Here are the compelling storylines for the boys, broken down by division:

Division I

Defending champion and two-time CIF Northern California Open Division finalist Modesto Christian is a No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Cosumnes Oaks in the first round Wednesday. A potential second-round meeting with No. 2 Woodcreek awaits.

Division II

Ceres will host Golden Valley in a play-in game Friday. Both teams surge into the postseason following convincing rivalry wins. The Bulldogs, whose Western Athletic Conference title hopes went up in smoke following a late-season malaise, defeated Central Valley, 73-49. The Cougars, meanwhile, played their best game of the season in a 69-48 victory over Merced, according to coach Keith Hunter. ... Central Valley received the No. 18 seed and will travel to No. 15 Rodriguez in another play-in game. ... No. 8 Merced will host No. 9 Rocklin on Wednesday, while No. 6 Beyer hosts No. 11 Patterson.

Division III

Reigning CIF State Division III champion Manteca will begin its hunt for the program’s first section banner since 1987 as a No. 3 seed. The Buffaloes open with No. 14 Johnson. A potential showdown with Valley Oak League rival Lathrop looms in the second round. Anchored by senior Junior Ballard, the No. 11 Spartans must prove themselves on the road at No. 6 Rio Americano. Worth noting: Manteca beat Lathrop and No. 9 Weston Ranch twice en route to the VOL title.

Division IV

Despite losing junior point guard Josh Hamilton, Central Catholic has earned the right to defend its title as the No. 1 seed. The Raiders have won five straight games. Much of that momentum has to do with the emergence of forward Conor Fenton, whose length and athleticism have made him a terror on the glass. He had nine points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday’s victory over East Union. The Raiders will play the winner of No. 16 Mountain House-No. 17 Delhi, which will be contested Friday. ... The Mother Lode League was awarded with two home games: No. 14 Highlands at No. 3 Calaveras, and No. 12 Mesa Verde at No. 5 Sonora. ... Trans-Valley League champion Ripon will begin its pursuit of a section title as the No. 4 seed. The Indians will host No. 13 Marysville. ... No. 9 Hilmar travels to No. 8 Dixon, while No. 10 Orestimba ventures to No. 7 Foothill.

Division V

Mariposa’s title defense begins on the road at No. 3 Argonaut Wednesday. The winner draws No. 2 Brookside Christian, which was defeated by the Grizzlies in last year’s title game at Sleep Train Arena. ... No. 4 Ripon Christian will host No. 5 Hughes Academy.

Division VI

No. 9 Turlock Christian and No. 11 Big Valley Christian open at No. 8 Freedom Christian and No. 6 Stockton Christian, respectively, Friday.

Here are the compelling storylines for the girls, broken down by division:

Division I

The Central California Conference was the most intriguing of the Stanislaus District’s eight leagues, and true to form, the CCC was decided on the final night. Those wars weren’t enough to impress the seeding committee, which sends champion Turlock and runner-up Pitman on the road to start the D-I tournament. No. 9 Turlock open at No. 8 Davis, while No. 13 Pitman goes to No. 4 Lincoln of Stockton. ... No. 16 Enochs will host an outbracket game against No. 17 Chavez.

Division II

Modesto Christian is the No. 2 seed and will open against No. 15 Napa. The Crusaders are gunning for top seed Vanden, which outlasted Modesto Christian 83-78 in a double-overtime thriller on Feb. 4. The rematch is only possible if both teams reach the finals on March 4 at the University of Pacific.

Division III

No. 4 Manteca hosts No. 13 Los Banos Tuesday. The Buffaloes feature two college-bound seniors: Louisville’s Loretta Kakala, the District’s first McDonald’s All-American; and Syd’nee Fryer, who is committed to Southern Oregon. ... No. 3 Patterson hosts No. 14 El Camino, while No. 11 East Union (vs. Bradshaw Christian) and No. 12 Beyer (vs. Kimball) go on the road.

Division IV

The Division IV bracket is sprinkled with local teams, beginning with No. 16 Orestimba hosting No. 17 Ripon Friday. ... No. 2 Calaveras (vs. No. 15 Hilmar), No. 4 Sonora (vs. No. 13 Dixon), No. 6 Lathrop (vs. No. 11 Mountain House), and No. 8 Central Catholic (vs. Colfax) all host first round games on Tuesday.

Division V

No. 6 Ripon Christian will host No. 11 Le Grand in an old Southern League matchup. ... Argonaut is the top seed, while Mariposa is No. 4. Both received first-round byes.

Division VI

No. 6 Big Valley Christian will open the tournament at No. 3 Freedom Christian on Tuesday.

James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980

Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Playoffs

(Matchups involving Stanislaus District teams; all games start at 7 p.m.)

BOYS

Division I

Friday, Feb. 17

No. 17 Edison at No. 16 Modesto

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Modesto/Edison at No. 1 Sheldon

No. 10 Cosumnes Oaks at No. 7 Modesto Christian

Division II

Friday, Feb. 17

No. 17 Golden Valley at No. 16 Ceres

No. 18 Central Valley at No. 15 Rodriguez

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Golden Valley/Ceres at No. 1 Whitney

Central Valley/Rodriguez at No. 2 Burbank

No. 11 Patterson at No. 6 Beyer

No. 9 Rocklin at No. 8 Merced

Division III

Friday, Feb. 17

No. 17 Rosemont at No. 16 El Capitan

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Rosemont/El Capitan at No. 1 Vanden

No. 14 Johnson at No. 3 Manteca

No. 9 Weston Ranch at No. 8 Christian Brothers

No. 11 Lathrop at No. 6 Rio Americano

Division IV

Friday, Feb. 17

No. 17 Delhi at No. 16 Mountain House

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Delhi/Mountain House at No. 1 Central Catholic

No. 14 Highlands at No. 3 Calaveras

No. 12 Mesa Verde at No. 5 Sonora

No. 9 Hilmar at No. 8 Dixon

No. 10 Orestimba at No. 7 Foothill

Division V

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 6 Mariposa at No. 3 Argonaut

No. 5 Hughes Academy at No. 4 Ripon Christian

Division VI

Friday, Feb. 17

No. 9 Turlock Christian at No. 8 Freedom Christian

No. 11 Big Valley Christian at No. 6 Stockton Christian

GIRLS

Division I

Friday, Feb. 17

No. 17 Chavez at No. 16 Enochs

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Chavez/Enochs at No. 1 St. Mary’s

No. 9 Turlock at No. 8 Davis-Yolo

No. 13 Pitman at No. 4 Lincoln-Stockton

Division II

Friday, Feb. 17

No. 17 Central Valley at No. 16 Atwater

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Central Valley/Atwater at No. 1 Vanden

No. 15 Napa at No. 2 Modesto Christian

Division III

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 14 El Camino at No. 3 Patterson

No. 13 Los Banos at No. 4 Manteca

No. 11 East Union at No. 6 Bradshaw Christian

No. 12 Beyer at No. 5 Kimball

Division IV

Friday, Feb. 17

No. 17 Ripon at No. 16 Orestimba

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Ripon/Orestimba at No. 1 West Campus

No. 15 Hilmar at No. 2 Calaveras

No. 13 Dixon at No. 4 Sonora

No. 11 Mountain House at No. 6 Lathrop

No. 9 Colfax at No. 8 Central Catholic

Division V

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 11 Le Grand at No. 6 Ripon Christian

Thursday, Feb. 23

Hughes Academy/Western Sierra at No. 1 Argonaut

Greene Academy/Vacaville Christian at No. 4 Mariposa

Le Grand/Ripon Christian at No. 3 Golden Sierra

Division VI

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 6 Big Valley Christian at No. 3 Freedom Christian

