Playoff preview: Underclassmen dominate girls soccer landscape

The Sac-Joaquin Section will announce its playoff brackets for boys and girls soccer on Friday. Over the next two days, The Bee will take a closer look at each of its eight leagues, while introducing its champions and playoff contenders.
Ladies first, of course.
Modesto Metro Conference
Champion: Enochs
Enochs coach Demetrio Cordero celebrated the program’s title-clinching victory over Modesto by spreading his arms at midfield and moving them up and down like wings. Yes, despite a 1-0 loss to Gregori in a meaningless regular-season finale, these Eagles are ready to take flight. With dynamic underclassmen on each line, including freshman striker Jaedyn Sanders, and sophomores Alison Gallant and Taeya Paolella, Enochs is a far too young to understand the depths of the MMC’s postseason struggles. Modesto City Schools has gone 15 years without a section champion. Beyer was the last program to hoist a blue banner, defeating Davis of Yolo 4-2 in penalty kicks in 2002. The Eagles – as well as Modesto and Gregori, for that matter – will have a puncher’s chance. Sanders and Gallant anchor a balanced attack with a team-high 16 goals, while Paolella has eight assists from a defensive position.
Valley Oak League
Champion: Sierra
The Timberwolves won their 12th league in 21 varsity seasons, pulling away from Central Catholic and Manteca, the defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division III champion. Sierra is young and extremely talented, and no player fits that description better than sophomore Jadyn Shinn, a Notre Dame commit and magnetic playmaker. Shinn has 39 goals and 24 assists, and is the No. 1 focus for an opposing team. Even with extra attention thrown her way, Shinn has still found ways to beat the best teams. Central Catholic tried clamping down on Shinn in their first meeting, but she found a way to beat the Raiders with a cross in the 57th minute. The Timberwolves also possess one of the region’s top goalies in sophomore Callie Crain, who has battled through injury and illness. Crain has 11 shutouts, 14 wins and 41 saves in 15 starts.
Central California Conference
Champion: Turlock
The Bulldogs are unbeaten in their last four games with a three-game winning streak. Turlock’s only loss is a 3-1 result at Golden Valley, a playoff team with a dangerous striker -- Fresno State-bound Megan Pust. Since that loss, Turlock has returned to champion’s form, shutting out Buhach Colony and El Capitan on the road and closing the regular season with a 3-1 victory over crosstown rival Pitman. Turlock tallied all three of its goals in the second half. Two months after the girls volleyball team made school history with its pursuit of section and CIF regional titles, the girls soccer program will look to do the same. Turlock has never won a section banner and its only appearance came in 2008, a 1-0 loss to St. Francis in the Division I tournament.
Trans-Valley League
Champion: Hilmar
It’s hard to believe it’s been nine years since the Yellowjackets last appeared in a section final, but it’s true. Hilmar, a three-time section champion, ran unscathed through the TVL, finishing with a 10-0-2 record and a 50-2 goal differential. It’s only ties were to runner-up Ripon and Escalon. The Yellowjackets haven’t lost since December, and even those defeats were impressive. All three losses are to large-school playoff teams: Modesto, the runner-up in the MMC; Merced out of the CCC; and Central Valley, the Western Athletic Conference champion. Hilmar features a pair of 20-goal scorers in senior Hannah Sanders (23 goals, seven assists) and freshman Emily Vieira (20 goals, 16 assists).
Western Athletic Conference
Champion: Central Valley
Central Valley hasn’t skipped a beat under first-year coach Maria Briones, who guided the program to its second straight conference championship. The Hawks, who took a 17-game unbeaten streak into Thursday’s regular-season finale with Ceres, feature a balanced offensive attack. Five players have scored 10 or more goals, including four sophomores. Jocelyn Lopez has blossomed into the Hawks’ top finisher and facilitator. She has a team-high 25 goals and 15 assists. The other three sophomores aren’t far behind. Abigail Martinez has 11 goals and 12 assists, Mixtly Vegas had 10 and 10, and Jackie Sanchez has 15 and seven. Central Valley has never qualified for a section final, but could be a darkhorse contender this season and beyond.
Other leagues:
Southern League: Champion, Ripon Christian. Cal State East Bay-commit Abby Buitrago led the Southern League in points (91) and assists (17), and finished second to Gustine’s Haley Pires (41) in goals scored with 37. Ripon Christian won back-to-back Division VII titles in 2014-15, but fell short last season as Buitrago battled injury.
Mother Lode League: Champion, Amador. The Buffaloes haven’t lost a game all season, entering Thursday’s regular-season finale with Linden: 18 up, 18 down. Five players have scored 11 or more goals, led by freshman Ainsley Smith’s 25.
Central California Athletic Association: Champion, Ben Holt College Prep Academy. Runner-up, Venture Academy. The defending Division VII champion, Ben Holt has won 11 straight games.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
