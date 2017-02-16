Playoff preview: Underclassmen dominate girls soccer landscape

1:36 Dramatic win by Modesto Christian star at TVL wrestling Pause

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:05 Modesto's Seventh Street Bridge

0:31 PHAST member Vaneza Mariscal

1:00 Here's how the storm is advancing on Thursday in Sacramento, Northern California

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County