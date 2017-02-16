Wrestling: Road to the state meet accelerates this weekend

The road to the CIF Wrestling Championships has become a interstate fast-tracking toward the season’s final three weeks.
For the boys, the freeway leads to the Sac-Joaquin Section divisional meets Friday and Saturday. These five events qualify wrestlers to the Section Masters, to be held Feb. 24-25 at Stockton Arena:
▪ D-I A: Modesto Metro Conference wrestlers travel to Rodriguez High, where the top eight advance.
▪ D-I AA: Pitman is the host school for the meet that features the Central California Conference along with other section powers. The top eight continue their season.
▪ D-III: Oakdale, the reigning Valley Oak League power, buses to Vista del Lago. The top four qualify for Masters.
▪ D-IV: The Western Athletic Conference qualifiers go to Union Mine. The top four qualify.
▪ D-V: The Stanislaus District small-schools from the Trans-Valley, Mother Lode and the Southern are assigned to Natomas High in Sacramento. The top four qualify.
Eventually, it all leads to the the State Championships on March 3-4 at Bakersfield.
The girls are a step ahead of the boys. The Girls Section Masters are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at McNair of Stockton. The first, third and fifth-place matches will begin Saturday at 2:45 p.m.
The top five will go to the state meet Feb. 24-25 at the Visalia Convention Center. Note: The winner of the fifth-place match at McNair goes to state. The loser goes home.
The district will be led by nine champions at the South Section meet, held two weeks ago at Enochs: Turlock’s Hailey Ward (103), Escalon’s Mikayla Vega (108), Ripon’s Alayna Swilley (113), Rory Coscia (118) and Katrina Guevara (145) of Enochs, Kiana Hart of Golden Valley (131), Samantha Kim of Atwater (137), Liliana Vergara of Gregori (152) and Victoria White of Ripon (162). Coscia pinned all four opponents, the last two in less than a minute.
Wrestler of the Week: Waterford senior Ivan Gomez (32-3) rolled to two impressive wins by fall to capture the 128-pound Southern League title at Mariposa County High. Last month, Gomez , the younger brother of Waterford coach and former state qualifier Erick Gomez, extended Ethan Leake of Buchanan – No. 1 in the state at 120 – before he was beaten by fall in the third round of the CIT at Morro Bay.
Notes: Sonora senior Nate Gookin (182) is still ranked by the section though he’s out for the season due to an ankle injury. Gookin, a 2016 state qualifier, was slowed by a bad ankle incurred during football season, then injured the other ankle in wrestling and lasted only about a dozen matches. ... Ripon grad Trevor Smith, a two-time state medalist, is wrapping up his career at West Point. ... Three Oakdale stars, sophomore Dustin Chavez (112), junior Bronson Harmon (160) and junior Colbey Harlan (182) are ranked No. 1 in the latest section rankings. So is Pitman senior Adam Velasquez (132). Harlan, who missed last season due to injury, is No. 2 in the state behind 2016 state finalist Anthony Montalvo of Buchanan. Delhi senior heavyweight Jesse Flores, a 2016 state medalist, is ranked second in the section and third in the state.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
