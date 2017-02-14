Pearson’s return from foot injury a tough break for cold-shooting Beyer

The foot is fine, and so is the confidence.
Any doubts Modesto Christian freshman Michael Pearson Jr. could fill the shoes of former point guard Christian Ellis, a four-year starter and the reigning All-District Player of the Year, have been dashed upon his return from a scary injury.
Pearson missed the Crusaders’ first meeting with Beyer High on Jan. 23 with what he feared was a fractured foot. He labored about the bench area that night in street clothes and a walking boot, cursing a break that wasn’t a break after all.
Since then, Pearson, a fearless 15-year-old with a brilliant all-around game, has made up for lost time. He put Beyer in his cross-hairs on Tuesday evening, scoring a game-high 17 points in a 63-50 victory.
“I really wanted to play in the last game. We only won by one point,” Pearson said. “So I made sure I was ready for this game and stayed motivated.”
With the win, Modesto Christian ran its state record league winning streak to 170 games and closed the regular season 21-6 overall and 14-0 in the Modesto Metro Conference.
Darrian Grays scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half, while Tyler Williams had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Grays sealed the win with an acrobatic three-point play with 2:05 left. The Crusaders’ leading scorer drove the left side of the lane, drew contact and finished with a high-arcing shot off the glass. His free throw made it 60-46, and let the air out of the gym.
Beyer (19-8, 11-3) may have won the outright MMC title, but Modesto Christian left no doubt who still runs the Stanislaus District.
“Regardless of the streak, we just wanted to carry some momentum into the playoffs,” Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia said. “Our guys dialed in at practice and I’m really happy with this win.”
Pearson helped Modesto Christian carve an early lead, scoring 10 of the team’s 14 points in the first quarter. The Crusaders led 14-9 and slowly stretched its lead out to nine, 30-21, as Beyer struggled from the floor.
“To be honest, I’m pretty proud of my players. We broke down every single set they ran,” Fantazia said. “... Coach (Kyle) McKim is one of my favorite coaches, offensively, and to hold them to 21 points in the first half is a lot of credit to my assistants and the boys.”
Modesto Christian pieced together a 10-4 run midway through the third quarter and led by as many as 13. With Grays bottled up, Pearson found himself at the front of the attack. He knocked down a 3-pointer to ignite the run and then finished in transition to make it 41-29.
Perched in front of the Crusader student section, Grays swished a corner 3 with 1:15 left in the quarter, whipping the crowd into a frenzy.
Modesto Christian led 44-31.
“There are very few freshman who can step into a big game like this and be that fearless,” Fantazia said of Pearson. “It wasn’t just offensively; defensively, he was an animal.”
Despite all of its struggles from near and far, Beyer gave itself hope with a 5-0 spurt, sparked by back-to-back steals to end the third.
The game remained interesting into the fourth. Modesto Christian center Gabe Murphy (four points, six rebounds) fouled out with 5:04 left and a back-door layup by Dom Dancer cut the deficit to 51-44.
As they had all game, the Crusaders responded with a 9-2 run, and then put Beyer away on the defensive end. The Patriots had just one field goal over the final 4 minutes, 46 seconds, and missed three 3s on one possession with under a minute left.
Beyer had its six-game winning streak snapped, but McKim doesn’t believe the loss will linger. The Patriots were a victim of cold shooting, not poor play or a lack of effort.
“Losing to a good team, there’s nothing to hang your head about,” McKim said. “We competed all game. They just made more shots than us.
“It seemed like every time we got close, they made plays when they needed to extend it back out. All the credit to them.”
After netting 25 points in their first meeting, Brian Perry was limited to just 12. The program's all-time best 3-point shooter didn't connect on a single shot beyond the arc.
Avalon White had 11 points, Jaden Cobb had seven, Dylan Weltmer scored five of his six in the first half, and Dancer also had six for the Patriots.
“We got the looks we wanted. We got open 3s. They just didn’t go into the hoop,” McKim said. “It’s not the kids’ fault. It’s not the coaches’ fault. They just didn’t go into the hoop.”
