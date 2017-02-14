Modesto returns to boys basketball playoffs for first time since ’08

Modesto High boys basketball coach Pete Peterson and Panthers center Esteban Martin had lunch together Tuesday in the school cafeteria.
The 6-foot-6 senior feasted on chicken nuggets, curly fries, an apple and a carton of milk.
Note to the MHS cafeteria staff: Make sure those items remain on the menu.
Martin erupted for a game-high 20 points – highlighted by three rim-rattling dunks – in a 74-57 win over Gregori that sends the Panthers to their first postseason dance since the 2007-08 season. Both teams entered the contest with 9-4 league marks. The winner would grab the Modesto Metro Conference’s third and final playoff berth, joining Modesto Christian and Beyer in the postseason, while the loser would be done for the season.
During lunch, Peterson went to work on his big man’s psyche.
“A lot of times, for him, it’s him believing his abilities are what they are; what we see,” said Peterson, in his sixth season as the Panthers’ head coach. “He might not always feel it, so we’ve had a lot of heart-to-heart conversations about that. And tonight it was the moment that he knew it could potentially be his last game, and that maybe he did start to believe a little bit about what we were talking about and attack the way we wanted to.”
Martin was active from the opening tip and his presence inside created openings for junior guard Qimmoni Myers, who finished with 18 points. They were joined in double figures by Trae Nichols (12) and Ryan Silva (11).
“Honestly, I do feel like the best player out there in the league as a center, or forward, just because Pete always motivates me and he’s just the best coach out there that I could have,” said Martin.
Orchestrating Modesto’s up-tempo offense was point guard Markus Brady. The senior, who had a scorer’s mentality as an underclassman, has embraced his role this season as a facilitator.
“I feel like it’s a great way to get my teammates open shots and be the floor general that I want to be,” said Brady, who shoveled a pass to Martin for one of his dunks and found Silva with a nice ally-oop pass early in the second half.
Modesto (16-10) bolted to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter and was never really threatened again. Gregori trimmed the margin to nine in the second quarter but could get no closer. Myers drove the lane for a layup as the buzzer sounded to end the first half, giving the Panthers a 40-24 lead at the break.
Brandyn Waterford scored a team-high 14 for the Jaguars (14-13), while Drew McClellan finished with 13. Blake Evans added 10.
