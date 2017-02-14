Modesto returns to boys basketball playoffs for first time since ’08

1:11 Silvia Camarillo speaks about her experience at Bolivia World Meeting of Popular Movements Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:12 Pearson sparks Modesto Christian's win over Beyer

0:22 Son's last goodbye shared by Timothy Hall's father

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:09 Boy badly hurt when hit by car

0:57 Watching water levels in the Central Valley

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

2:03 Catfish Camp Residents Flooded Out