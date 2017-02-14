Downey wins MMC boys soccer title with barrage of goals against Davis

The Downey High boys soccer team needed 30 minutes to hone in on the Davis High goal, and after that ...
The Modesto Metro Conference championship came in a hurry.
After missing on its first 10 shots, sometimes badly and once off the post, Downey scored three goals in a two-minute stretch to secure its first league title in five seasons.
Jose Tafolla, Daniel Martinez and Angel Navarro found the back of the net during the Knights’ torrid first-half scoring spree, setting the tone for a 5-2 victory over Davis on Tuesday afternoon at Chuck Hughes Stadium.
The Downey sideline erupted after the final whistle with players chasing coach Misael Torres with water bottles. They later came together in a huddle, bouncing to chants of “MMC! MMC! MMC!”
“It feels great. So far, it's the best accomplishment in my soccer career,” Martinez said. “This is the best team I've played on and I wouldn’t give it up for anything.”
Martinez finished with two goals and an assist for Downey, which snapped a two-game losing streak with a dominating effort. The Knights are champions of the MMC for the first time since 2011, the same year Torres, a three-time champion, graduated from Downey.
The Knights will be the conference’s No. 1 seed in the upcoming Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
After misfiring on their first 10 shots, the Knights scored on a four consecutive attempts to build a 4-0 cushion at the intermission.
“Early on, we had two or three shots but they just didn’t go in,” Torres said. “We had guys in the attack and I knew we’d have space to play with in their end. I wanted our guys to be aggressive and they came through.”
Tafolla struck first in the 30th minute, intercepting a pass deep in Davis’ defensive end. He raced on goal, cutting back against the goalie and finishing into an open net.
The dam broke with just one punch.
Seconds later, the Spartans were whistled for a foul at the edge of their 6-yard box, setting Downey up with an indirect kick. Juan Renteria slid a ball to Martinez, who finished over the wall with power to make it 2-0.
Martinez and Navarro put the game out of reach on Downey’s next attack. Martinez received a ball along the left sideline and Navarro at the back post. Navarro hit a one-timer for his 11th goal of the season.
‘You score one and get some momentum going,” Martinez said. “You get hungry and want to score more. That's how it went for us.”
Martinez matched Navarro for the team lead with his 11th goal of the season in the 37th minute. The senior midfielder had a chance to overtake Navarro with a hat trick, but rolled a penalty kick to the goalie late in the second half.
“I choked,” he said with a chuckle.
No matter. He got what he came for – the coveted MMC crown.
“Danny has been doing that all season long,” Torres said. “In important games, he always comes through. Danny has been our guy, and everybody sees how hard he works and they respect him.”
Respect is a two-way street.
Martinez, whose voice trembled with emotion, plays for his teammates.
“I do what I can for my team,” he said, “because they’d do the same for me.”
Thomas Stuart capped the scoring for the Knights with a header in the 54th minute.
Ulysses Rodriguez (three saves), Omero Reyes (three saves) and Austin Gould combined on Downey’s 15th win of the season. The Spartans put three shots on frame early in the first half, but rarely threatened after falling behind 4-0.
Davis was awarded a penalty kick in the 58th minute, but the shot was pulled wide. Five minutes later, the Spartans shanked an open-net opportunity.
Henry Lopez broke up the shutout with a penalty kick in the 69th minute, while Harry Aldreete scored in the final minutes.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments