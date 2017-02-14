Stanislaus District golfers go inside the ropes at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Legendary funnyman Bill Murray can hold his own on some of the most beautiful golf courses in the world, but thousands of people flock annually to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his antics.
Not his swing.
Murray was in rare form on opening day of the week-long event, toying with a teen-aged volunteer to the delight of the gallery hugging the ropes at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.
That standard bearer was Angelina Rice, and for one moment, the actor and comedian renowned for his work in Caddyshack and the Ghostbuster series had a little fun with the Livingston High junior.
“To have Bill Murray use your ponytails as a motorcycle handle, well, it doesn’t get much better than that,” said Scott Winton, Livingston High athletic director.
For four days, the golf world peeked in on the courses at Monterey Peninsula, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach, intrigued by the all-star groupings. There was Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky, Justin Rose and Justin Timberlake, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Cain, Mark Wahlberg and Larry Fitzgerald, and Bill Belicheck to name only a few.
Their entourage inside the ropes, the ones hiding in plain sight, had a very distinct hometown flair. The aspiring golfers of the Stanislaus District helped fill the volunteer field at the global event.
Golfers from Livingston, Atwater, Pitman, Turlock, Los Banos and Sonora high schools served as standard bearers, carrying the placards that helped identify each grouping. The standard bearers arrived Thursday morning at 5, two hours before the first group teed off, and spent four days following clown prince Murray and other celebrities.
Administrators and coaches chaperoned the students, shadowing them throughout the day, making sure each had enough to drink and eat.
“It was such an amazing experience,” Rice said “I never thought coming from a small town like this, we’d be able to do something so big and well known. I’m very lucky to even be on the golf team, let alone get to know famous golfers and people.”
The pipeline was forged by Gary Rovig, a former golf and football coach at Atwater High for more than 20 years who now assists the Monterey Peninsula Foundation.
“The valley kids, they want to work. I guess the kids (on the peninsula) are used to having celebrities and players around,” Rovig said. “So we got Livingston in, Merced in, and the two Turlock schools in and Los Banos. I think I’ve convinced (the Monterey Peninsula Foundation) that valley kids are the ones that need to get over here.”
The schools are rewarded for their service, too.
This year, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation will donate $2,000 to each participating golf program, Rovig said.
“This has changed a lot of lives,” he said, noting that Atwater native and PGA professional Matt Hansen’s career began as a standard bearer at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “It’s a privilege and a big thank you to administrator to take four or five days out of school to do this. That is a big deal. This is a huge learning experience for these kids. They learn how to control the ball and manage the courses.”
Winton has chaperoned golfers for the last five years, dating back to his days as a teacher, coach and administrator at Merced High. The experience, he says, is second to none, especially for those that don’t have the means to make the trip to the coast.
“For a lot of these kids from Livingston, getting out and getting over to the peninsula and Pebble Beach is a real eye opener,” Winton said. “It’s only two hours away, but almost all of these kids have never been over there. As a high school golfer, walking inside the rope with the greatest golfers in the world and the greatest celebrities in the world is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
This was Rice’s second trip. Livingston sent seven in all, including: Alexi Gonzalez, Annie Winton, Ashbir Sidhu, Jasraj Bedi, Sahejveer Bagri and Jalen French. Golf coaches Matt Winton and Bryan Benifield also served as chaperones.
The Wolves worked Monterey Peninsula on a wind-swept and rainy opening day and then spent the final three rounds under the sun at Pebble Beach. Rice was mesmerized by eventual champion Jordan Spieth, who nearly dunked his chip for an eagle on the 18th hole at Pebble on Saturday.
“All the great players with there,” Rice said. “The group that I got, they were phenomenal players on a phenomenal course. The history behind that course is crazy. We were treated with respect throughout the entire tournament. I was starstruck here and there, but I kept my composure and did my job. We all did.”
The experience stretches beyond a week in the winter.
For the Livingston High golf program, the trip is also about forging relationships, strengthening bonds, and coming together as a team. The Pebble Beach experience may not make them better golfers, but it has stoked their passion for the game.
“The fact that you have a group over there for four days bonding, the camaraderie and team unity, getting up at 5 in the morning and working 13 to 14 hours a day, teams come together over that experience,” Winton said.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments