Jump ball: Gregori, Modesto boys tangle for final playoff berth

March Madness invades the Modesto Metro Conference on Tuesday, when two of its top teams will duke it out for the final playoff seed.
The Gregori High boys basketball team travels across town to face Modesto, each program looking to extend its season with a victory on the regular season’s final night.
The MMC is allotted three automatic berths for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, which begins Friday, Feb. 17, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, across six divisions.
“I think they understand the stakes,” Gregori coach John Ebster said. “I think they’re excited to have an opportunity like this. Our seniors are looking at this like March Madness – it’s win or go home.
“They want to extend their season because they like being around one another. They’re excited more than they’re feeling the pressure.”
It promises to be an electric atmosphere at close-and-comfortable Panther Palace, where Modesto (15-10) is 5-2 in front of its home fans, “The Black Hole.” The game will tip off at 7:15 p.m.
“They’ll be excited. There’s nothing like that venue,” Ebster said. “As an opposing team, you have to be ready for that. It’s packed out by the time the JV game is going on. They know what to expect, but it becomes: How do you stay composed so you can execute the game plan?”
Gregori (14-12) and Modesto are tied for third place in the MMC at 9-4, two games back of league champion Beyer (19-7, 11-2) and four back of No. 1 playoff seed Modesto Christian (20-6, 13-0). The Crusaders aren’t eligible to win the league title this season, per a vote of the league’s athletic directors.
The Jaguars won the first meeting in overtime, 76-69. Third-year starting point guard Brandyn Waterford took over the extra session, scoring seven points of the team’s 13 points.
“He draws on the most experience of any player on our team in those types of situations,” Ebster said. “We expect him to have a solid game for us.”
Ebster won’t be surprised if another overtime is required to settle the No. 3 seed. Gregori and Modesto are evenly matched and playing with purpose. Each team has the ability to play off the block with centers Esteban Martin (Modesto) and Blake Evans (Gregori), or take aim from the perimeter with dynamic guards Ryan Silva (Modesto) and Waterford.
Silva scored a team-high 16 points with two 3-pointers in the first meeting.
“I feel that these teams are very evenly matched. MoHi is so fast and physical and we have size and guards that can shoot,” Ebster said. “That makes for that same type of match-up.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
