Beyer, Modesto Christian basketball teams fight for playoff momentum

The Beyer High boys basketball team didn’t cut down the nets at Patriot Pavilion last week when it secured its first Modesto Metro Conference championship.
These Patriots (19-7, 11-2) have bigger goals in mind, beginning with Tuesday’s showdown with Modesto Christian (20-6, 13-0) in their regular-season finale.
“They were happy, but we have different goals this season,” Beyer coach Kyle McKim said of the Patriots’ title-clinching 84-48 victory over Johansen on Friday. “Most of our bigger goals are still ahead of us. We’re happy, but at end of the day, we’re trying to do things that expand beyond that.
“The playoffs is where you have to prove yourself. When you look at the good teams in Modesto, Modesto Christian and Central Catholic have had playoff success.”
Beyer and Modesto Christian, the city’s top public- and private-school programs, respectively, meet in Salida, resuming a budding rivalry that delivered a thrilling finish in their last meeting.
Senior Dylan Weltmer scored on a putback with 47.9 seconds left to give Beyer a 57-56 lead with 47.9 seconds left.
With its state record 169-game league winning streak in jeopardy, the Crusaders turned to their supreme athleticism for a Houdini-like escape. Darrian Grays and Tyler Williams trapped Brian Perry at midcourt, forcing a turnover that Williams finished with a slam to give Modesto Christian a 58-57 lead with about 20 seconds left.
Beyer had two shots at victory, but Perry missed a floater over 6-foot-9 forward Gabe Murphy and Williams tipped Deangelo Dancer’s last-second 3-pointer to secure the win.
“It was a good game,” McKim said. “There are little details we can be better at, in terms of limiting their strengths; subtle tweaks on defense. Offensively, though, we’re going to keep doing what we do – get out and go and play with pace.”
Perry led all scorers with 25 points. One of the Stanislaus District’s top 3-point shooters, Perry has found success this season going to the basket. He scored 12 times off the drive against Modesto Christian, which started Murphy and 6-foot-8 sophomore Tsotne Tsartsidze for the first time.
Weltmer and Dancer had 10 points apiece.
Modesto Christian will look to slow Perry down with Chris Brown, whom coach Brice Fantazia believes is one of the league’s top defenders. Fantazia said the Crusaders switched too often on Perry, who had just seven points against Brown.
“With a guy like Brian, he’s gotten so much better over the years,” Fantazia said. “You have to make sure he doesn’t get in his zone. I think Chris is capable of doing that.”
Brown will have help.
Freshman point guard Michael Pearson Jr. missed the first meeting with the Patriots with his foot in a walking boot. At the time, Modesto Christian believed Pearson was lost for the season with a fracture, but the injury was downgraded and Pearson returned Feb. 1 against Modesto.
He’s averaged 8.4 points since his return with 22 assists against just six turnovers. In his absence, Modesto Christian was forced to play several players out of position, most notably Grays, its leading scorer.
Grays is averaging 17.4 points, but scored a season-low five points on 2-of-9 shooting while serving as the primary ball-handler against Beyer.
“I think he’ll have big impact. He’s stepped up in big games for us this year,” Fantazia said of Pearson. “He makes us quicker and allows us to play faster. He’s one of our best defenders, as well, so that will help.”
For both teams, Tuesday’s game represents momentum.
Beyer has won six straight games and can improve its seeding in the Sac-Joaquin Section postseason tournament with a victory over Modesto Christian, a two-time CIF Northern California Open Division finalist.
The Patriots are angling for a home playoff game and the chance to atone for last year’s disappointing finish. Seeded fifth in Division II, Beyer was beaten at home by No. 12 Grant of Sacramento, 80-72.
“We’re not looking to lose any momentum right now,” McKim said. “The higher you climb, the better chance you have of getting winnable games and home games. This would give us momentum going into that.
“We’ve learned from last year. I didn’t think we had a lot of energy to end last season. Right now, our energy seems like it’s at its highest. Everything is happening at the right time for us.”
Same goes for Modesto Christian, the defending Division I champion.
The Crusaders have won 16 of their last 17 games and the lone loss was a road defeat to Capital Christian, the Golden Empire League champions. In their last two MMC games, the Crusaders have scored 173 points as they ready for a deep playoff run, including a season-high 91 in a runaway win over Downey.
“That’s all we’ve talked about the last few games: Every game is a playoff game,” Fantazia said. “No matter what the score is we want to treat it like a fourth quarter of a section championship game.”
There’s no faking it with Beyer, which made Modesto Christian earn its victory in the final minute of their last meeting.
“I like the direction we’re going in. The kids are locking in in practice. It’s that time of year when you have to peak at the right time,” Fantazia said. “I think we’re going in that direction, and I’m glad we got Beyer to close the year. They’re a team that is well coached and has the same aspirations as we do. They’ll make sure our guys are ready.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
