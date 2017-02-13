Downey boys soccer looking ‘to finish the job’ in Modesto Metro

As a player, Misael Torres helped the Downey High boys soccer team to three Modesto Metro Conference championships with an energetic style of play.
As a coach, Torres has returned to his alma mater with the same intensity – and the results have slowly followed. After winning just 31.5 percent of its matches over the last three seasons, Downey has climbed to the top of the table in the MMC with one match remaining.
The Knights (14-4-3, 7-2-2) will host a varsity triple-header Tuesday, needing only a win against Davis (8-11-2, 2-6-2) to clinch its first league title in five seasons. The game will kick off at 3:15 p.m. inside Chuck Hughes Stadium.
“The players have been working hard and know what is at stake,” said Torres, now in his third season as varsity coach. “Intensity – that’s always been my key. That’s the way I was as a player, and that’s how I am as a coach.
“This title would mean everything. Ever since I got here, I’ve said, ‘I want a title.’ We’re close, but now we’ve got to finish the job.”
Though Downey defeated Davis 2-0 in their first meeting, Torres, a former four-year varsity player who helped the Knights to MMC titles in 2009, 2010 and 2011, isn’t comfortable.
The Knights hold a slim one-point lead on Gregori (13-4-1, 7-3-1), which plays Enochs (16-6-1, 6-4-1) in Tuesday’s nightcap, and have gone three games without a victory. Downey played Modesto to a scoreless tie and have lost back-to-back games to Johansen and Enochs.
For a team that has allowed only 15 goals and prides itself on defense – Downey plays with as many as 10 players behind the ball and has won 10 of its 14 games by shutout – shaky play in the back has led to its recent struggles.
Torres hinted at a few changes in both personnel and formation. He’s called up three players from the junior varsity team to offset injuries, and all three could play significant minutes Tuesday.
“I’m nervous, because there are a few games we haven’t won,” Torres said, “but the team has played good for two months and that’s what keeps me satisfied.
“Going through the last couple of weeks, I think they’ve looked good, but there’s been a lack of concentration.”
Downey will need full focus to win its first league title in five seasons. Another misstep will open the door for red-hot Gregori, which has won four straight games. Enochs and Modesto are also vying for the MMC’s third and final Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth.
Enochs is currently third and needs to beat Gregori at 7:15 p.m. to secure a berth. Modesto (9-7-6, 5-3-3), the four-time reigning champion, can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win over Beyer (2-12-2, 1-8-1) and an Enochs loss or tie.
Modesto-Beyer kicks off at 5:15.
“It shows the level of soccer is going up all over Modesto. It’s not just Modesto High, Modesto High, Modesto High,” Torres said. “We have talent at all of these schools, and we’ve all played teams from the (Central California Conference) and we’ve always managed to beat those teams or play them tough. We put up a fight. ... The top of the table has been getting tighter and tighter, but I don’t think anybody expected us to be in first place.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Modesto Metro Conference Boys Soccer
With one game remaining, the league title and playoff seeds remain up for grabs. Only three advance to the postseason. Here’s a look at the top of the table:
1. Downey (14-4-3, 7-2-2) 23 points
2. Gregori (13-4-2, 7-3-1) 22 points
3. Enochs (16-6-1, 6-4-1) 19 points
4. Modesto (9-7-6, 5-3-3) 18 points
Tuesday’s schedule
Triple-header at Chuck Hughes Stadium
3:15: Downey vs. Davis
5:15: Modesto vs. Beyer
7:15: Gregori vs. Enochs
Note: Teams are awarded three points for a win, one point for a tie.
Comments