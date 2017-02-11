Family affair: MC’s Hernandez wins Trans-Valley wrestling title

The final seconds ticked away in double overtime, and Modesto Christian senior Antonio Hernandez was stuck in a jam.
He trailed Hilmar’s Justin Rentfro 5-4 and was down to one knee with the Yellowjacket on top. Hernandez sought inspiration from anything or anyone at that point, but he found what he needed – his family screaming support from the nearby bleachers.
“I looked at them. I saw my dad,” Hernandez said. “I knew I couldn’t lose.”
Thus inspired, Hernandez reached back and grabbed an ankle, somehow forged a scramble and got the clutch reversal with only a few seconds left for a pulsating 6-5 win and the 172-pound title. The result carried some meaning for Hernandez apart from Saturday’s Trans-Valley League Wrestling Championships.
The Modesto Christian football-wrestling star earned his second straight TVL title after he lost a friend in an auto accident a few weeks ago. Still shaken, he carried more than a little emotion onto the mat. All of it helped in a tense back-and-forth match.
The TVL will send its top four finishers in each bracket to Natomas High for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Championships next Friday and Saturday. The postseason swings into overdrive, yet the intensity of the league meets – the personal rivalries and clashing traditions – hold their own special importance.
Consider the TVL, always a competitive league. This year, Hilmar and Ripon waged a virtual dead heat with both sharing the league title. Ripon went unbeaten in TVL duals, including a 48-27 win at Hilmar, but the Yellowjackets edged the Indians 242-240 at the league meet.
On top of that, Hilmar responded from its TVL dual-meet loss by edging Ripon 40-32 for the section D-V dual-meet title last week at Lincoln.
“It’s been pretty crazy. Hilmar has a tough team,” Ripon coach Glen White said. “I was really happy how we finished. At least we got a share of the title.”
242-240 Hilmar’s margin over Ripon at TVL meet
Hilmar was anchored by weight-class champions Gaven Azevedo (115), Cody Rentfro (184) and Jared Collier (222). Ripon countered with wins by Donny Fontillas (122), Diego Moreno (162) and Jacob Rhodes (197).
Modesto Christian heavyweight Ryan Higginbotham joined Hernandez to lead the Crusaders to a fourth-place team finish behind third-place Escalon.
“This is going to make me push harder,” said Higginbotham, a junior who barely missed a Section Masters berth last year. Higginbotham pinned Escalon’s Blue Capps in only 33 seconds.
Patrick Garcia of Modesto Christian (140) was named the meet’s outstanding lightweight while Moreno was chosen the most outstanding in the heavier weights.
Hernandez won a 2016 divisional title last year but injured his knee during the final. He labored to a 3-2 record at Masters though he was hindered by a heavy brace that restricted any side-to-side movement. What hasn’t changed this year is his perseverance. His win Saturday was his second this season over Rentfro in OT.
“This league is no slouch. I know I’ll seem him (Rentfro) again next week,” Hernandez said. There are always some tough kids. Even next week, it probably will be me and the Hilmar and Escalon kid again.”
VOL – To no one’s surprise, 11-time reigning Valley Oak League champion Oakdale dominated the league meet at Central Catholic. The Mustangs vaulted 12 into the finals and 10 won: Walter Lemmons (108), Dustin Chavez (120), Jake Abeyta (126), Ricky Torres (132), Gabe Martinez (152), Bronson Harmon (160), Abel Garcia (170), Colbey Harlan (182), Luis Ayala (195) and Jorge Barrajas (220). Eight won via fall.
“We’re getting to where we need to be. It builds from here,” coach Steve Strange said. His Mustangs claimed their ninth straight section dual-meet title last week.
In the day’s most competitive final, Central Catholic senior Cristian Dominguez (147) parlayed a first-round takedown into a 3-1 win over Oakdale’s Jake Ryan. The Raiders’ Steven Abbate (138), bound for Stanford, pinned East Union’s Joe Luna in 2:34.
The top four qualified for the D-III meet next week at Vista del Lago.
MLL – Calaveras capped its 10th straight Mother Lode League title by out-pointing host Sonora 219-157 for team honors. The Redskins rode wins by Andrew Garcia (138), Elliott Houghton (160), Cyp Puisis (182), Eli Martinez (195) and Victor Moore (220). Garcia edged Triston Sizuela of Linden 3-2 in double overtime.
Sonora junior Keanu Perez (113), who won twice last year at the state meet, continued his strong season with a tech win over Gabe Walker of Calaveras. Coleton Sanguinetti (132) also was victorious for the Wildcats.
Summerville, which placed fifth, was led by champions Brennan Dibble (106), Devin Conklin (145) and Zach Moreno (152).
The top four in each bracket advanced to the D-V meet next week at Natomas.
SL – Only the best can beat Delhi senior heavyweight Jesse Flores, ranked third in California. Flores dominated his bracket at the Southern League Championships at Mariposa County High, ending his day with a second-round pin over the Grizzlies’ Michael Wilson.
Flores met his match only at the finals of the Zinkin and Doc Buchanan, when he was twice pinned by two-time state champion Seth Nevills of Clovis. Undaunted, Flores fast-tracks toward another trip to Bakersfield. He became Delhi’s first state-meet qualifier last year and took home a seventh-place medal.
Mariposa County, the five-time reigning SL champion, followed through on its D-VI dual-meet title last week. The Grizzlies were paced by champions Josh Land (122), Nathan Vereschagen (134), Evan Sanders (162), Ryan Leonard (184) and Mark Maddox (222).
Runner-up Big Valley Christian, which extended Mariposa to the final match before it was beaten 45-34 in last week’s section team final, featured winners Daniel Raingruber (172) and Corbin Simon (197). Both earned first-round pins.
Waterford senior Ivan Gomez, 32-3 for the season, shined with a second-round fall over Mariposa’s Bob Robinson. Other Waterford champions were Edmond Adams (140) and Kyle Brown (147). Brown rallied for seven third-round points in an 8-5 win over Samuel Cortez of Delhi.
Turlock Christian freshman Asa Schnurstein (108) became his school’s first-ever league champion by defeating Waterford’s Collin Towe 3-1. Orestimba’s Adam Romero (115) brought home top honors.
Schnurstein was voted the meet’s outstanding lightweight while Brown was the top middleweight and Flores the top heavyweight. The SL’s best travel to Natomas next week.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
