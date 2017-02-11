Ceres earns playoff berth with basketball win over Central Valley

Ceres High swept its season series against crosstown rival Central Valley with a 73-49 victory on Friday at Phil de la Porte Gymnasium.
The win sews up the Western Athletic Conference’s No. 2 playoff berth for the Bulldogs (15-11, 7-3 WAC), while the Hawks (10-15, 6-4) back into the No. 3 slot.
Patterson (17-10, 9-1), which clinched the league title last week, gets the WAC’s No. 1 berth.
The teams will learn their playoff fates later next week when the Sac-Joaquin Section seeds the tournament brackets. Patterson and Central Valley will compete in the Division 2 playoffs while Ceres will play in D-3.
Against the WAC’s other playoff teams this season, Ceres is 3-1 with a pair of blowout wins over Central Valley. But the Bulldogs also have league losses to Pacheco (1-9) and Livingston (5-5).
Inconsistency has been a problem for Ceres this season.
“It has, definitely,” said guard Haaydn Martinez, who scored 13 against the Hawks on Friday and leads the team with 14.2 points per game. “We’ve played to the level of our opponent.”
That shouldn’t be a problem in the playoffs, when every opponent will be capable of bringing out the best in the Bulldogs.
“Now it’s playoffs,” said point guard Ishmael Ontiveros, who finished with 13 points. “Now we’re going to be playing everyone and, you know, they’re all as good as we are. So, we can’t really play down to anyone’s level now. We’re very confident heading into playoffs.”
For the Bulldogs, Friday’s game wasn’t just against their archrival, it was for a playoff spot – a scenario existed where Livingston could’ve snuck in ahead of Ceres with an upset of Patterson – but it was also potentially the last home game for seniors.
In other words, there was plenty at stake.
“For the seniors, we wanted to win it just to win,” said senior Nick Jones. “It was our last regular-season game. It was more about being our last game than it was about playing a big rival.”
Central Valley stayed close early, but a late second-half run put the Bulldogs ahead 33-23 at the intermission.
Junior Inder Sandhu scored 15 of his game-high 21 in the first, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter.
“We were going to be fired up tonight,” said Sandhu, who averages 12.2 points per game for the ’Dogs. “This was our last league game; you’ve got to finish the season strong.”
Ceres did just that, going on a 23-1 run to start the third quarter. Central Valley didn’t hit its first field goal until 2:25 remained in the third quarter.
Ceres center Christian Garcia scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half.
“In the playoffs, we’re playing with house money,” said Bulldogs coach Julio Maruqez. “Now, we’re the underdogs.”
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380, @ModBeePreps
