Gregori answers MMC wrestling champion Beyer at league meet

The Beyer High School Patriots, Modesto Metro Conference wrestling champions for the second straight year, further made their point with four weight-class titles during the MMC Championships.
But Gregori also delivered a message – with five winners.
Beyer rolled unbeaten through the MMC dual-meet season to decide the league champion. The MMC meet, staged Thursday at Modesto High, qualified the top four in each weight class to the Sac-Joaquin Section D-IA Championships next week at Rodriguez High.
The Patriots tuned up with MMC tournament titles by senior Anthony Hernandez (172), sophomore Christian Her (108) and freshman Raul Garcia (197), all via fall in the finals. Jose Estrada (134), a sophomore, edged Gregori’s Aiden Villavicencio 1-0 in one of the day’s better matches.
“We could have wrestled a little better in the finals,” said Beyer coach Doug Severe. “We took 13 to the meet and 12 will go on.”
Gregori, beaten by Beyer by 12 points during the MMC dual over the holidays, planned a strong response and got one. Mike Villavicencio (140), one of three brothers for the Jaguars, pinned all three of his opponents and was named the tournament’s outstanding middleweight. Other Gregori winners included Ethan Villavicencio (147), Julio Ramirez (184), Julian Villareal (154) and heavyweight Erick Sanchez (287).
Sanchez suffered a broken finger, which wasn’t diagnosed until the next day, in the semifinals. Nevertheless, he pinned Enochs’ Jesse Padilla in the final.
“We got off to a slow start to the season,” Gregori coach Bryant Harris said. “We definitely had an ax to grind.”
The outstanding lightweight award winner was Phil Fuentes of Grace Davis (128) while teammate Anthony Delara (222) was named the top heavyweight.
Other league titles were claimed by Justin Gilmour of Enochs (162) and Modesto’s Elijah Velasco (115) and Christopher Alas (122).
CCC – Pitman, which clinched the Section Division II dual meet title last weekend, added to its trophy case by sealing an outright Central California Conference title Thursday. The Pride, unbeaten during the regular season, outpointed the field by a large margin at Turlock High.
Five Pitman wrestlers took home titles: Trevor Mattox (120), Adam Velasquez (126), Joseph LaRosa (152), Isaiah Perez (170) and heavyweight Julian Barrera. Thirteen members of the Pride finished in the top four, which qualified them for the D-1AA meet at Pitman next weekend. The Pride will welcome section powerhouses such as Del Oro and Folsom.
“It’s very exciting. We’re working hard and wrestling hard,” Pitman coach Adam Vasconcellos said. “It will be interesting to see how we line up in a power tournament.”
Golden Valley, beaten by Pitman in the dual-meet final last week, featured champions Caydin Wickard (106), Mateo Samuelson (138), Immanuel Wright (145) and Cortland Morse (220). Buhach Colony’s Kyle Downs (113) and Juan Rosales (160) joined Turlock’s Adelo Fields (184), Breck Jeffus (195) and Alex Oliveira (132) as champions.
Saturday’s league meets – The rest of the league meets will be contested Saturday: The Valley Oak at Central Catholic, the Trans-Valley at Ripon, the Western Athletic at Pacheco, the Mother Lode at Sonora and the Southern at Mariposa County.
