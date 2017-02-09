Question: Are state dual-meet wrestling titles possible?

The Sac-Joaquin Section Team Dual Wrestling Championships last weekend once again ignited the usual excitement and emotional competition at Lincoln High.
The scene led to a question: Why not a State Team Dual Championship?
“It’s been talked about,” Oakdale coach Steve Strange said. “You could figure out how to do it. I think it could be done in one week.”
Other states crown team champions, but California – a 10-section beast – is cumbersome at best. Breaking down the competition to divisions would require at least another layer of bureaucracy, much less time. Stretching the season deeper into March is another issue for already tired wrestlers.
“The powerhouse teams are really for it,” Modesto High coach Angel Saavedra said Thursday at the Modesto Metro Conference Championships. “If I were in their shoes, I would think it would be a great thing.”
The idea has merit, but is it possible given current schedule requirements? Between league dual meets and the weekend tournaments, wrestlers have been working non-stop since December.
Chris Wolfley, Pitman’s sports performance coach, started the wrestling programs at Johansen, Modesto Christian and Pitman. He finds the concept intriguing but recognizes the logistical obstacles.
“How will it affect the league tournaments and the section meets and on to the state meet?” Wolfley said. “When do you get those tournaments in? That’s always been the glitch. California is way too big and way too good.”
Granted, but that’s also part of the appeal. Envision those thrilling section finals matchups, such as Pitman-vs.-Golden Valley or Ripon-vs.-Hilmar or Elk Grove-vs.-Vacaville last weekend, and replace them with winner-take-all collisions for state titles. Hold them on the big stage at Bakersfield the week before the state meet.
Major changes to the schedule would be mandated, and it might be asking too much from the student-athletes.
Conclusion: Don’t hold your breath.
Wrestler of the Week – Gregori sophomore Liliana Vergara (30-2, 34-7 including boys competition) has blossomed into one of the district’s top wrestlers. She captured the 152-pound title at the Section Southern Divisional, held last weekend at Enochs, by winning all three matches. She dominated the final, pinning former state finalist Madisen Bozovich of Tokay in the first round.
Notes – It’s league-meet week, which kicked off Thursday with the MMCs at Modesto High and the Central California meet at Turlock. The rest of the action happens Saturday: Valley Oak at Central Catholic, Western Athletic at Pacheco, Trans-Valley at Ripon, Mother Lode at Sonora and Southern at Mariposa County. ... Central Catholic senior Steven Abbate (33-7) will continue his wrestling career at Stanford. Abbate, who placed third at Section Masters and went 3-2 at state last year, worked out with the Cardinal Wrestling Club last summer. Watching his brother Danny place seventh at state in 2016 (138) served as inspiration. Danny is not wrestling as a freshman at Michigan State. “I didn’t think it was possible, not even an option,” Danny Abbate said about his chances to attend Stanford. He’s reached five tournament finals this season and won twice – at the Riddle in Oakdale and at Gregori. Joey Abbate, another brother, is wrapping up his collegiate wrestling career as a senior at Duke.
