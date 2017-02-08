Beyer’s Perry hits late free throws to help Pats hold off Modesto

Beyer High clinched at least a share of the Modesto Metro Conference boys basketball title with a 62-58 victory over Modesto on Wednesday at the Modesto High gymnasium.
The Patriots can claim their first outright league championship with a win Friday against Johansen.
Beyer’s last outright league championship came in 2004, when it played in the Central California Conference.
Brian Perry, the Pats’ leading scorer this season at 21 points per game, was 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final 30.2 seconds to help his team hold off the Panthers.
“He did it last year, too, the same thing, in multiple games where he hit big ones to seal games down the stretch,” said Beyer coach Kyle McKim, whose team improves 18-7 for the season, 10-2 in the MMC. “There’s really nobody else we’d rather have the ball in his hands at the end.”
Perry’s free throws were his only points of the fourth quarter. He finished with 18, while teammate Dom Dancer chipped in with 17, with 12 of those coming in the second quarter.
Modesto (14-10, 8-4) was led by junior guard Qimonni Myers, who finished with 15 – all of those coming in the second half. Senior forward Esteban Martin chipped in with 10 points.
Myers hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds to play, cutting the Patriots’ lead to 58-56. Beyer went into foul mode and quickly sent Perry to the line with 30.2 showing on the clock.
He sank both shots.
On the other end, after a put-back by Paxton Sweeney made it 60-58, Perry again was fouled and again he sank a pair.
“I’ve been in this situation a lot and I always shoot free throws in practice,” said Perry.
The teams met for the first time this season on Jan. 18, with the Patriots winning 65-59. However, Beyer was forced to forfeit the victory when it was learned a player who had missed classes earlier that day played in the contest.
On Tuesday, the Patriots will travel to take on Modesto Christian, which beat Beyer 58-57 in their first meeting on Jan. 23.
Modesto Christian, a traditional Northern California powerhouse, is not eligible to win the MMC title, though it is in line to claim the league’s No. 1 playoff seed.
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380, @ModBeePreps
