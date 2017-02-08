Young Enochs Eagles fly to Modesto Metro Conference soccer title

The Enochs High School girls soccer team took possession of the Modesto Metro Conference title Wednesday afternoon, and it may be awhile before someone wrestles it away.
With underclassmen anchoring its offensive and defensive lines, the foundation has been poured for a long run of success by the Eagles.
Those pieces were on display in the biggest match of the season, as freshmen Taeya Paolella and Jaedyn Sanders and sophomore Alison Gallant engineered a 2-0 triumph over Modesto at Mary Grogan Community Park.
Sanders notched the brace, while Paolella and Gallant served as the playmakers in each scoring sequence. Madison Zabriskie earned the clean sheet with a diving save in the final minutes.
The victory secured the MMC championship for the Eagles, now 16-1-3 overall and 9-0-2 in conference.
“It feels amazing,” Enochs coach Demetrio Cordero said. “They came out here relaxed; they were positive throughout and determined to win.
“When they’re attacking, they’re dangerous. The footwork in the middle is amazing, and they all know how to play the game. I feel blessed to have this group of girls.”
Enochs is unbeaten in its last 14 matches, and dreaming of banners shaded in blue. In 2002, Beyer became the first and only Modesto City Schools program to win a Sac-Joaquin Section title.
“I think we’re capable,” Sanders said. “From here, it’s all about building around us. We can really be so much better.”
Enochs seized control of Wednesday’s winner-take-all match early. With a big right foot, Paolella, a physical center back, lifted a corner kick into the back of the penalty box. The ball caromed off a few players, eventually finding Sanders, who frustrated Modesto’s defense for the second time in less than a week. Sanders had Enochs’ only goal in a 1-1 draw last Friday.
With Gallant controlling the middle of the field, swinging passes left, right and through, Enochs possessed the ball for most of the first half.
However, Modesto created the better chances.
The Panthers were awarded a penalty kick in the fourth minute after Jocelyn Centeno was dragged down at the top of the box. Perhaps feeling the weight of the game – Modesto has gone 34 years without a league title – Brie Angeles sailed her shot off the goal.
“She never got to settle herself,” Modesto coach Josh Berbena said. “It was so early in the match, but she wanted it.”
Angeles missed high again in the 35th minute. She did well to race onto a bouncing ball, winning a race with her defender, but Angeles left a little too much air under her 18-yard shot.
Gallant and Sanders gave Enochs some breathing room in the 62nd minute. Gallant won a ball near midfield, cut back on her defender and raced into open space, long ponytails bouncing behind her.
At the edge of the box, Gallant slid a pass onto the foot of Sanders, who beat the goalie to the left post to make it 2-0.
Sanders said her connection with Gallant and Paolella has been developing for six years. The three are club teammates.
“We love to play for each other,” Sanders said. “Getting that second goal gave us the confidence that we could do this and that we were the better team.”
Racing against time, Berbena threw players into the attack, playing with as many as four forwards in the final 15 minutes.
Angeles had one last chance to cut into the deficit, but her point-blank header at the back post was swatted away by Zabriskie, a senior captain.
The loss snapped the Panthers’ 10-game unbeaten streak.
“The reason why Enochs won the MMC championship is because of their play in goal,” Berbena said. “She came up big in the last 10 minutes.”
Denied its first league title in decades, Modesto quickly picked up the pieces. The Panthers are headed to the postseason for the first time in more than a decade.
Berbena is hoping a third game awaits the conference rivals in the latter stages of the playoffs.
“This is going to sting,” he said, “but we’ve got playoffs ahead of us.”
