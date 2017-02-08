Burns: Signing Day comes and goes, but five athletes still waiting to decide

National signing day has come and gone with a flurry of big announcements, signatures and parties across the Stanislaus District.
The sheer volume of signees emphasizes a culture of success in the arena and classroom, and there could be more joining this honor roll in the coming weeks.
Here are five marquee student-athletes with a decision still to make:
Jared Rice, Central Catholic: The multisport athlete has come to a crossroads in his athletic career, and understanding the weight of his decision, Rice has chosen to remain patient with his signature.
“I’m not rushing anything,” he said recently.
Rice is an all-Valley Oak League and All-District performer in football and basketball, and though he’s received interest from Whitworth College and Whitman College in Washington for both sports, he’ll likely focus on basketball at the next level.
But which one? And where? Fresno Pacific, Azusa Pacific, Cal State East Bay, Point Loma Nazarene and Cal Maritime have expressed interest in Rice, a package of speed and tenacity.
Here’s what we know: Success likely will follow him whichever path he chooses. Rice is a three-time all-VOL selection in basketball and led the Raiders to their first Sac-Joaquin Section championship in 28 years in 2016. He’s also the VOL’s football MVP and a key cog in Central Catholic’s most recent titles: Division III section and CIF Small-School Open State Bowl championships in 2015 and a piece of the VOL crown last fall.
Tydus Verhoeven, Manteca: No player in the Stanislaus District has generated more interest or buzz than Verhoeven, who has all the tools of a modern-day NBA star: height, handle and an insatiable desire to be great.
At 6-foot-9 and with a 7-foot wingspan, he has the length to compete in the post and contest any shot on the perimeter. Yet, he plays a like a guard for the Buffaloes – beating the press, setting up teammates and creating his own shot. His versatility is captured best by the number of double-doubles (16) and triple-doubles (four) he has with one week left in the regular season.
Verhoeven holds at least 10 scholarship offers from around the country, including Houston, Fresno State, Pacific and Weber State, but the heady senior has told each recruiter he won’t make a decision until after the season.
For now, his focus is on winning a VOL title and guiding the Buffaloes on another deep postseason run.
Mustafa Noel-Johnson, Turlock: The two-time Central California Conference Defensive Player of the Year has been contacted by a handful of schools, including a few in the Mountain West Conference, but has yet to receive an offer.
Noel-Johnson has been accepted at Fresno State, but Turlock coach James Peterson said the 6-foot-2, 250-pound outside linebacker/defensive end may decide to continue his football career at Modesto Junior College.
Noel-Johnson had 81 tackles, eight sacks and an interception return for a touchdown last fall for the Bulldogs, who captured their first league title since 2003. Is there a chance Fresno State could come on board late? Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford and athletic director Jim Bartko were scheduled to visit the Red Brick Bar and Grill in Turlock on Wednesday evening to meet with boosters.
Will Semone, Oakdale: Much like his breakout senior season, Semone’s recruitment has come on strong in the 11th hour. After sitting out his junior season with a shoulder injury, Semone burst onto the scene in his first season in Oakdale’s vaunted wing-T offense. The hard-nosed running back rushed for a Stanislaus District-record 2,851 yards and was named The Bee’s All-District Player of the Year.
Without any exposure as a junior, Semone needed to make a splash as a senior. How’s this for a splash: Semone highlighted Oakdale’s first CIF State Bowl title with 219 yards and six touchdowns, earning MaxPreps’ Offensive Player of the Year award for the Sac-Joaquin Section and a place on Cal-Hi Sports’ All-State Medium Schools team.
Colleges have taken notice. UC Davis and the University of San Diego have shown interest in Semone, who hopes interest spikes as schools evaluate their post-signing day needs. As one of his friends, linebacker Dominic Barandica of Gregori, said on national signing day: “We’re waiting to find out.”
Bradley Canepa, Sonora: The Mother Lode League co-MVP is still hunting for an opportunity at the next level, and his travels may take him into the Pacific Northwest. The middle linebacker/fullback plans to visit Pacific and Southern Oregon.
Canepa’s recruitment is hindered by his size, not his heart or nose for the football. He’s only 5 foot 8, and by that measure, he’s literally been overlooked or passed over by many.
“My size definitely scares people from recruiting me to bigger schools,” Canepa said. “I want to play at the next level. I’m capable of playing at the next level. It’s been frustrating, but I’m trying to stay patient.”
Canepa has solicited the help of his uncle, Central Catholic football coach Roger Canepa, who has worked the phone lines for his nephew. Ultimately, the younger Canepa may follow in his uncle’s footsteps, utilizing a community college as a springboard to a four-year university. Modesto Junior College, Monterey Peninsula, Fresno City and Butte would all make nice landing spots for a tackling machine.
