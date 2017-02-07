Ripon High wide receiver Paschini catches on with Humboldt State

The pipeline from the Stanislaus District to Arcata flows, delivering football talent to the north state.
One week after landing Central Valley High defensive linemen Gabriel Quezada and Erik Mejia, Humboldt State has signed All-District wide receiver Aaron Paschini of Ripon.
Paschini signed his letter of intent in front of friends and family inside Ripon High’s large gymnasium on Tuesday. He tugged on a Lumberjacks ball cap as the ink dried.
“I knew this was somewhere I wanted to be,” Paschini said.
Though excited, Paschini, a 6-foot senior with strong hands and excellent body control, felt a little pressure before his big moment.
“I want to do good there,” he said with a nervous smile.
Paschini is the first Ripon football player to sign out of high school since tight Jake McCreath, who committed to Morningside College (Iowa), an NAIA power, in 2012. McCreath transferred to Modesto Junior College and then Oregon, and dressed for the 2015 national championship game.
“Only me and him have done it lately,” Paschini said, “so it’s cool to be a little different.”
Ripon coach Chris Musseman worked closely with Paschini and McCreath. As a former collegiate wide receiver, Musseman said their instincts, especially when the ball is in the air, made them special under those Friday night lights.
“Aaron has the tools that really can’t be taught,” Musseman said. “He is an instinctual receiver. His ability to anticipate what others are doing while the ball is in the air and adjust to that makes him special.”
A deeply talented multi-sport athlete, Paschini chose football over basketball, and he chose the Jacks over offers from Sterling College in Kansas and Culver-Stockton College in Missouri.
“I’m mostly going to concentrate on football and see how far it takes me,” said Paschini, a shooting guard on Ripon’s Trans-Valley League-leading basketball team and a former member of Chuck Hayes Basketball.
Though he’ll put away the sneakers after this season, Paschini credits basketball for his development as a wide receiver and college-ready athlete. Juggling two sports taught him the importance of time management and goal-setting.
There are, of course, the physical benefits, too. Catching a football is a lot like rebounding.
“It helps with agility,” he said, “and your court awareness helps on the football field, especially if you need to get your feet in bounds.”
Paschini was the Indians’ lone vertical threat. He had 44 receptions for 773 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named to the All-District Small-School Football Team and was the TVL’s co-Outstanding Receiver.
Most of his touchdowns reverberated on Hudl and social media, like the full-extension, diving grab against Modesto Christian or his catch between two defenders at rival Escalon. With one defender pulling on his arm, Paschini secured the football, absorbed a sandwich tackle and kept his feet.
“I probably have a great appreciation for what he did of us because that is the position I played, and I know how hard it is to do what he did,” Musseman said. “He has the ability to play on either side of the ball at the next level. We will miss him, but are extremely happy for him and looking forward to following him in the future.”
In the last few years, the Jacks have mined the Stanislaus District for talent, beginning with record-setting running back Ja’Quan Gardner, who starred at Central Valley.
Humboldt also features quarterback Nick Trujillo (Beyer), running back Jabar Byrd (Merced), defensive lineman Louis Marsella (Oakdale), and offensive lineman Colton Burgess (Merced) on its current roster.
“They like a lot of people from around here and they’ll give us a good shot at playing,” Paschini said. “I’m sure Ja’Quan talks to the coaches and puts in a good word for us.”
