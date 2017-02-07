Race for Modesto Metro girls soccer playoffs continues Wednesday

The second leg of the Modesto-Enochs girls soccer rivalry will be played Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Mary Grogan Soccer Complex.
The teams are tied in Modesto Metro Conference action with records of 8-0-2 and battled to a 1-1 standoff Feb. 3.
Enochs freshman Jaedyn Sanders put the Eagles in front 1-0 with a nifty goal from 19 yards out seconds before halftime, and the Panthers squared the match on Annika Blom’s 45-yard bomb off a direct free kick midway through the second half.
In the race for the league’s No. 1 playoff seed – both teams have clinched postseason berths – Enochs owns the tiebreaker by virtue of scoring more league goals (63-44).
The Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs begin Feb. 22.
