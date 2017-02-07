Preps: Big Valley finds football coach at SoCal power; Barandica honored

Under former coach Tim Giannosa, the Big Valley Christian High football program became a Central California Athletic Association and Sac-Joaquin Section title contender.
Now it’s up to Brian Berkefeld, a coach with professional ties, to take the Lions the rest of the way.
“When I found that job, I showed it to my wife and researched the school and researched the church. We thought this would a special place,” Berkefeld said. “Their values fit us. The city of Modesto was a place that fit us. We’re excited to come to a community that is strong, and a school that is ready to grow and has potential.”
Like many who wear the whistle, Berkefeld, 35, has spent most of his life on the gridiron. He spent the last five years as the assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Grace Brethren in Simi Valley, and before that held the same titles at Los Angeles Baptist in North Hills.
Grace Brethren is 34-4 over the last three seasons, including 9-1 last fall. The Lancers’ only loss was a shootout to No. 16 Sierra Canyon, which defeated Serra of San Mateo in the CIF Division II-A State Bowl at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.
Berkefeld’s offense averaged nearly 45 points per game and 443 yards. On National Signing Day, four players signed with Division I programs.
“It’s one of the reasons they hired me. I’m coming from a school that is similar in size, a school that was emerging a lot like Big Valley is,” Berkefeld said. “When I first started at Grace, we were 1-9 and then 4-6 in our second season. After that, we were CIF title contenders the next three years.”
Berkefeld credits Grace Brethren coach Josh Henderson for preparing him for this next step in his career.
“He helped me grow as a coach. Being in this program and seeing how championships are won is something I’ll bring to Big Valley Christian and hopefully we’ll follow a similar path.
“It took a lot of hard work, but it was worth it. Success on the field is special, but success off the field was special, too.”
Berkefeld was also a player-coach for the Bienna Jets, a second division professional club in Switzerland. He was a member of the Jets organization for two years.
He’ll teach physical education at the junior varsity level and serve as the assistant athletic director.
“Coach Berkefeld is a great fit for Big Valley Christian,” athletic director David Voortman said in a press release. “He brings in the experience, knowledge, and drive to help BVCS football continue our upward trajectory. I look forward to seeing our young men excel under his tutelage.”
Berkefeld replaces Giannosa, who stepped down after three successful seasons as head coach and six as a member of the program.
He was 20-13 with back-to-back winning seasons. In 2015, Giannosa led the Lions to a 10-3 mark and their only section final appearances in 2015. Big Valley Christian was beaten in the Division VI final by CCAA rival Stone Ridge Christian.
Berkefeld has already met with the players and his assistants. On his last trip, he instituted a new weightroom program. His family plans to move to Modesto in June.
“We want to create a culture of workers,” he said. “We’re there to work and we’re there to grind. Through that type of mentality, we’ll be very successful.”
Another honor for Gregori’s Barandica: Dominic Barandica was recognized as a “Distinguished Finalist” by a panel of judges with The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program.
The Gregori High senior was honored for his pioneering spirit in the area of football study and safety, and will receive an engraved bronze medallion.
For the last two years, all Modesto Metro Conference teams have been outfitted with state-of-the-art Riddell InSite Impact Response System helmets, which feature sensors that help monitor impact and detect potential concussions.
As a sophomore, Barandica helped secure funding for 36 helmets and then persuaded the Modesto City Schools board to provide the equipment for nearly 900 players. The school district is believed to be the first in California to make the cutting-edge helmet a part of its football uniform.
Barandica is a middle linebacker with a nose for the football. He racked up 72 tackles for a team that reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs this past fall.
He’ll attend Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where he vows to continue to “make football safer,” he said during his signing day celebration.
Ripon Christian signing party: Four standout student-athletes from Ripon Christian High School signed with four-year universities on Monday afternoon.
Point guard Zach Cortright will take his game to Greenville College in Illinois. Cortright, a fiery 6-foot-1 floor general, is the reigning Trans-Valley League Most Valuable Player. He’s averaging 10.6 points per game.
Jake Beukelman was one of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s top tacklers. The middle linebacker made 283 stops over the last two years, including 152 last fall for the Knights. He’s headed to Dordt College in Iowa.
Cal State East Bay has added another dynamic scorer in Abby Buitrago.
In three-plus seasons at the varsity level, Buitrago has tallied 150 goals and 43 assists, as of Tuesday. After an injury plagued junior year, Buitrago has 31 goals and a career-high 13 assists in 16 games.
Cross country runner Ryan Maihot signed with LaTourneau University in Texas. Maihot, who signed next to a Nike running shoe, qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Sub-Section Meet at Frogtown in Angels Camp, finishing 64th in the Division V race in 21 minutes, 6.2 seconds.
