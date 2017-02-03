Modesto, Enochs battle to draw in MMC girls soccer showdown

The Modesto and Enochs high school girls soccer teams battled to a 1-1 draw during Friday’s Modesto Metro Conference showdown at Mary Grogan Soccer Complex.
And that’s probably a good thing.
Friday’s draw likely sets up a winner-take-all showdown on Wednesday – providing Modesto beats Gregori and Enochs takes care of Downey on Monday – at Mary Grogan.
The Eagles, who own the tiebreaker by virtue of more league goals scored, will be looking for their first league title since winning a sixth consecutive crown in 2014. Meanwhile, the Panthers are in search of their first league title since 1983.
If not for a 45-yard, second-half goal from junior Annika Blom, Modesto’s title hopes would’ve taken a huge hit.
With Enochs leading 1-0 – freshman Jaedyn Sanders scored from the top of the penalty box with about a minute left in the first half – Modesto was awarded a direct free kick near midfield. Blom positioned the ball just inside the circle on Enochs’ half of the field and backed off a half dozen paces.
“I guess I always try to just aim toward the players in the box,” said Blom, a fullback. “Since I’m left-footed, I have a natural curve.”
The ball barely managed to get past a leaping Madison Zabriskie in goal and under the crossbar.
“I give her the freedom to go for those because I trust her,” Modesto coach Josh Berbena said. “I knew she was going to go for it, and I feel confident in her abilities from that range to put it on frame.”
Berbena wasn’t the only one who knew it was coming.
“I’ve been told that they’re good at shots from far away,” Enochs coach Demetrio Cordero said. “Unfortunately, they did get one today.”
Both teams are now 7-0-2 (23 points) in the MMC, well ahead of Downey (6-4, 18 points).
“I think it sets the stage for a really fun end to the year,” Berbena said. “For both teams, and the whole league.”
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380, @ModBeePreps
Comments