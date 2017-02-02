Modesto-area high school sports schedule for Friday, February 3

Wrestling
TBA – Regional qualifiers at Enochs HS
Girls soccer
3:30 p.m. – Turlock at Golden Valley, Buhach Colony at Pitman, Merced at El Capitan, Delta at Big Valley Christian
Girls basketball
5:30 p.m. – Big Valley Christian at Venture Academy
7:30 p.m. – Calaveras at Argonaut, Linden at Bret Harte
Boys soccer
3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Davis, Golden Valley at Turlock, Pitman at Buhach Colony, Merced at El Capitan
6 p.m. – Denair at Delhi, Mariposa at Gustine
Boys basketball
7:15 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Gregori, Downey at Enochs, Beyer at Davis, Pitman at Buhach Colony, Golden Valley at Turlock, El Capitan at Merced, Oakdale at Kimball, Lathrop at Central Catholic, Manteca at Weston Ranch, Sierra at East Union, Big Valley Christian at Venture Academy
7:30 p.m. – Mountain House at Hilmar, Ripon at Escalon, Patterson at Los Banos, Ceres at Livingston, Pacheco at Central Valley, Delhi at Denair, Mariposa at Gustine, Argonaut at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Linden
8 p.m. – Turlock Christian at Brookside Christian
Comments