Flag factory: Oakdale steams to Lincoln for Wrestling Team Duals

The Sac-Joaquin Section Team Dual Wrestling Championships have become a flag factory for the Oakdale High Mustangs.
Oakdale has won eight straight titles, six of them in Division IV and the last two in Division III. The reward for each one is a blue banner, emblematic of a section title, and the Mustangs can’t be blamed for calling Lincoln High of Stockton – the site for the annual event – their second home.
Another strong Oakdale team, which has clinched its 11th straight Valley Oak League title, will join Stanislaus District league champions and other qualifiers at Lincoln for the Team Duals on Saturday.
To no one’s surprise, the Mustangs will be favored, but there is a catch. They may run into a strong Benicia team, which has been reslotted into Division III. Benicia, the D-II runner-up last year, took home D-II titles in 2014 and 2015. The change was one of several made by the section.
“Benicia has been a tough team,” said Oakdale coach Steve Strange, whose Mustangs topped Vista del Lago for the championship the last two years. “ Vista also has a good group, but I like our chances.”
8 Consecutive section wrestling titles by Oakdale
Meanwhile, the Modesto Metro Conference and Central California Conference qualifiers, longtime Division I competitors, will compete in Division II. They won’t mind the new bracket because they will dodge potential collisions with perennial D-I powerhouses Elk Grove, Vacaville and Del Oro.
“We’re a solid team that could have competed in Division I,” said Pitman coach Adam Vasconcellos, whose team finished a 6-0 run through the CCC with a 42-22 win over Pitman on Wednesday night. “But this definitely gives us a better chance.”
Golden Valley won a tie-breaker over Buhach Colony and Turlock to notch the CCC’s No. 2 berth.
Beyer was 5-0 in the MMC going into Thursday’s dual against Modesto. No MMC champion has won a match at Team Duals in recent memory.
“Elk Grove and Vacaville have been dominant for so long,” Beyer coach Doug Severe said. “I think Division II will be more competitive for us.”
First-round matches begin at 9 a.m., leading to the finals at about 4 p.m.
Wrestler of the Week – Oakdale senior Abel Garcia (32-5), ranked fourth in the state, swept five matches to win the 170-pound title at the Mid Cals last weekend at Gilroy. Garcia, a Masters champion as a sophomore, won two by fall and two by major decision before he defeated hometown favorite Nick Villareal of Gilroy 3-2 in the finals. Garcia has bounced back after he did not wrestle last year.
Notes – Enochs again will be the venue for the Section Girls Divisional on Friday and Saturday. Eleven leagues in the southern portion of the section will be represented as the girls welcome divisional competition for the second year. The top eight in each weight class will advance to the Section Masters on Feb. 17-18 at McNair. The divisional for the northern section will be staged at Natomas in Sacramento. Section spokesman Will DeBoard said about 460, a slight increase, are scheduled to compete at the two divisionals. All 16-girl brackets should be full for Masters. That wasn’t the case last year. Action at Enochs begins at 11 a.m. on both days, and the title matches on Saturday will be held at about 3 p.m. ...
Stanislaus District wrestlers ranked among the state’s top 15: Isriel Tubera, freshman, Pitman, 11th at 106; Caydin Wickard, freshman, Golden Valley, 13th at 106; Dustin Chavez, sophomore, Oakdale, 14th at 113; Adrian Heras, freshman, Turlock, 15th at 113; Adam Velasquez, senior, Pitman, sixth at 132; Ricky Torres, sophomore, Oakdale, seventh at 132; Steven Abbate, senior, Central Catholic, 10th at 138; Cristian Dominguez, senior, Central Catholic, ninth at 145; Bronson Harmon, junior, Oakdale, 13th at 160; Abel Garcia, senior, Oakdale, fourth at 170; Isaiah Perez, senior, Pitman, eighth at 170; Colbey Harlan, junior, Oakdale, second at 182; Jesse Flores, senior, Delhi, third at 285.
